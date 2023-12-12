Rakow Czestochowa vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023 

Rakow Czestochowa host Atalanta at the Miejski Stadion Piłkarski "Rakow" on Thursday (December 14) for their final UEFA Europa League group-stage game.

The hosts have had mixed results in their debut Europa League campaign, having been knocked out of knockout reckoning. They picked up their first win in the competition a fortnight ago, beating Sturm Graz 1-0 on the road, via a John Yeboah late winner.

Rakow are rock-bottom in their group with four points from five games. They will secure a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs with a draw if Sturm Graz lose to Sporting in the other game.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have performed well in the competition this season, qualifying for the Round of 16. They drew 1-1 with Primeira Liga side Sporting in their last game. Gianluca Scamacca opening the scoring midway through the first half before Sporting equalised early in the second.

Rakow Czestochowa vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the second meeting between Rakow and Atalanta, who won the first meeting 2-0, via second-half goals from Charles De Ketelaere and Ederson.

Atalanta are without a clean sheet in five games across competitions.

Rakow are the lowest-scoring side in Group D with four goals.

Rakow have scored in their last 13 games across competitions.

Rakow Czestochowa vs Atalanta Prediction

Rakow's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak. They are unbeaten in their last five home games.

Meanwhile, Atalanta saw their latest result end a four-game winless streak. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top, though.

Prediction: Rakow 1-3 Atalanta

Rakow Czestochowa vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Atalanta's last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Rakow's last seven games.)