Rakow Czestochowa vs Slavia Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022–23

Rakow Czestochowa will take on Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday after safely negotiating Spartak Trnava in the third-round qualifiers of the competition.

The visitors also took care of their own business as they overcame Greek heavyweight Panathinaikos to book their place in the Conference League playoffs.

Rakow Czestochowa vs Slavia Prague Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams. Slavia Prague will undoubtedly start off as strong favorites as they play in a stronger league in the Czech Republic.

Rakow Czestochowa form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Slavia Prague form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Rakow Czestochowa vs Slavia Prague Team News

Rakow Czestochowa

Centre-back Tomas Petrasek has been sidelined with back pain and will not feature in this match.

Injury: Tomas Petrasek.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Slavia Prague

On the injury front, the visitors will be without David Hovorka, Lukas Provod, Jan Boril and Ewerton.

Injury: David Hovorka, Lukas Provod, Jan Boril, Ewerton

Rakow Czestochowa vs Slavia Prague Predicted XI

Rakow Czestochowa (3-5-2): Kacper Trelowski (GK), Bogdan Racovitan, Zoran Arsenic, Deian Cristian Sorescu, Stratos Svarnas, Fran Tudor, Vladyslav Kochergin, Igor Sapala, Ivi, Fabian Piasecki, Vladislavs Gutkovskis

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aleš Mandous; David Doudera, Taras Kacharaba, Aiham Ousou, Oscar Dorley; Tomáš Holeš, Christ Junior Tiehi; Ivan Schranz, Ibrahim Traoré, Peter Olayinka; Ondrej Lingr

Rakow Czestochowa vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Slavia Prague will feel that their last outing against Panathinaikos was a jail break given the Greek side's resurgence in the second leg. However, they can ill-afford to underestimate their rivals on Thursday, who have also undergone three rounds of qualification to reach this stage.

Slavia enjoy a significant advantage of being a regular participant in Europe compared to their rivals. They also boast a stronger squad to challenge Rakow.

The underdogs will be hoping for a positive result in the home leg to have any chance of pulling off an upset in this tie. A draw may not be enough given the fact that they will have to travel to the Czech Republic for the decider.

Nonetheless, we expect a close game on Thursday with Slavia Prague edging the contest to take the lead into the second leg.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 3-2 Rakow Czestochowa

