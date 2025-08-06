Rakow vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

Rakow and Maccabi Haifa will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League third-round qualification tie on Thursday (August 7th). The game will be played at Miejski Stadion.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Radomiak Radom in the Ekstraklasa over the weekend. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Capita, Roberto Alves and Maurides scoring for the hosts while Jonatan Brunes got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Maccabi Haifa, meanwhile, claimed a 3-0 home win over Zhodino in the second leg of their second-round qualification tie. Dia Saba, Dolev Haziza and Reivante Stewart scored a goal each to help The Greens advance to this stage with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Rakow booked their spot at this stage with a 6-1 aggregate win over Zilina, with a 3-1 away win in the second leg following a 3-0 home win.

The winner of this tie will face either Kauna Zalgiris or Auda in the next round, while the losers will be eliminated from the continent.

Rakow vs Maccabi Haifa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Rakow's last five home games in European football have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Haifa's last four away games in European competition have witnessed goals at both ends.

Rakow have won their last five home games in the Conference League, keeping a clean sheet on four occasions.

Five of Haifa's last seven games in the Conference League have witnessed goals at both ends.

Rakow vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

Rakow have not had an ideal start to their Ekstraklasa campaign, losing their last two games. Things have been much better on the continent, where they have won both games played so far.

Maccabi Haifa, for their part, are yet to kick-start their league campaign but were eliminated from the Israeli Toto Cup following their 2-0 defeat at home to Beitar Jerusalem.

There is little to choose from between these two sides and they will each fancy their chances of progressing. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rakow 2-1 Maccabi Haifa

Rakow vs Maccabi Haifa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rakow to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

