Rakow vs U Craiova Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Rakow Czestochowa and U Craiova will trade tackles in a UEFA Conference League fixture on Thursday (October 2nd). The game will be played at ArcelorMittal Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Widzew Lodz in the Polish Ekstraklasa over the weekend. A dramatic end to the game saw late second-half substitute Lamine Diaby-Fadiga score the match-winner in the third minute of injury time.

Craiova, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Dinamo Bucuresti in the Romanian Superliga. They went behind to Alexandru Musi's 17th-minute strike while Teles equalized in the 20th minute. Juraj Badelj put the hosts ahead four minutes into the second half, but they were reduced to 10 men when Nicusor Bancu was sent off. Bucuresti made their numerical advantage count, with Alexandru Pop equalizing in the 90th minute.

The White-Blues will shift their focus to the continent, having booked their spot in the Conference League main stage with a 5-2 aggregate win over Basaksehir in the playoff. Rakow eliminated Arda with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Rakow vs U Craiova Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

U Craiova are competing in the main stage of the Conference League for the first time in club history.

Rakow have kept just two clean sheets in 15 games across competitions this season.

Craiova have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 away games in Europe.

Six of Rakow's last seven home games in European competition have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Four of Rakow's last five games have produced fewer than three goals.

Rakow vs U Craiova Prediction

Rakow ended their four-game winless run in the league with their last-gasp winner over the weekend. They will hope to build on that as they aim to make it to the knockout rounds of a European competition for the first time.

U Craiova, for their part, are flying high domestically and currently top the Romanian league, holding a two-point advantage at the summit with 11 games played.

We expect the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Rakow 1-0 U Craiova

Rakow vs U Craiova Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rakow to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

