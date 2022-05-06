Ralf Rangnick names 2 Manchester United stars likely to miss game against Brighton

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has stated that Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly could miss the club's match against Brighton and Hove Albion. The Red Devils will travel to the American Express Community Stadium to take on the Seagulls in the Premier League on Saturday (7 May).

At his pre-match press conference, Rangnick was asked for injury updates ahead of the match against Brighton. He stated that Rashford will be unavailable due to bronchitis while Bailly recently approached the team doctor with back problems and could miss out.

Rangnick said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"Marcus Rashford will be missing, he has got bronchitis with a high temperature, so he won't be able to be part of the group and we have a question mark behind Eric Bailly, he called the doctor this morning and had some back problems and he is being checked right now. We will have to see if he will be able to train afterwards."

There was some positive news for Manchester United, though, as club captain Harry Maguire and forward Edinson Cavani could play a part in their next game. Maguire missed the club's previous match against Brentford due to a knee injury, while Cavani could only make an appearance off the bench. Rangnick said:

"Harry is back in training. He trained the whole week since the second day after the Brentford game, so he will be available for tomorrow and is part of the group. Edinson is in training, obviously, he came on as a substitute."

Luke Shaw will also miss out on United's visit to Brighton. The left-back hasn't featured since 2 April due to problems with the leg on which he underwent surgery back in 2015 after a fracture. As per Manchester Evening News, Shaw is unlikely to feature again this season.

How have Eric Bailly and Marcus Rashford fared for Manchester United this season?

Manchester United aren't likely to suffer too much from the absence of Bailly and Rashford against Brighton. While the former has hardly played for the club, the latter has endured a largely forgettable season.

Bailly has made just seven appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this term. He last played for the team during a 3-1 win over Burnley back in December 2021.

Rashford, meanwhile, has racked up 32 appearances this season. He has scored just five times and assisted two goals in what has been a disappointing campaign. The Englishman hasn't found the back of the net since January and has started just 13 matches in the Premier League this season.

