What Ralf Rangnick said about Manchester United in 2019

With Ralf Rangnick all set to become Manchester United's new interim manager, reports are emerging of his comments made about Manchester United in 2019.

When interviewed by the Times in 2019, Rangnick spoke about the state of the club since Sir Alex Ferguson left. He also pointed out the errors made by Manchester United in the transfer market over the past few years. He said:

"Since Sir Alex left they were underperforming. They haven’t won the title since he left. At any club, if you cannot get the right players, then you should at least not sign the wrong ones."

Rangnick was in the running to become Manchester United's interim manager post-Jose Mourinho's sacking in 2019. When asked to confirm these rumors, Rangnick replied:

"Then you must have the best possible coaches to develop these players. There is a lot of space for a vision for #mufc, but I am very happy where I am."

Rangnick was also approached by Chelsea to be their caretaker manager after sacking Frank Lampard, but he rejected the offer by saying:

“I’m not an interim coach. To the media and players you would be the four-month manager.”

This marks a massive turnaround from his above comments on the Chelsea interim manager job. Rangnick has agreed a six-month deal until the end of May. He will have a further two years in a consultancy role at Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick is known as the godfather of "Gegenpressing". Jurgen Klopp has quoted Rangnick as being “one of the best, if not the best German coach” and was instrumental in influencing Klopp’s style of play. His approach is focused on a very high pressing style of football, being proactive and entertaining at the same time.

Rangnick will not be available for Manchester United's Premier League clash versus Chelsea

Work permit procedures prevent Ralf Rangnick from joining the dugout in time for Manchester United's Premier League game against Chelsea this Sunday.

Ralf Rangnick's first game as Manchester United's new manager will be versus Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Previously when Rangnick was present at Old Trafford, he was at the away end managing Schalke in the 2010-11 UEFA Champions league semi-final against Manchester United. He lost to his future employers 6-1 on aggregate.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



#RalfRangnick #ManchesterUnited #Chelsea #PremierLeague Due to Work Permit Issues Ralf Rangnick will not be able to join Manchester United before their clash against Chelsea! 🤔 Due to Work Permit Issues Ralf Rangnick will not be able to join Manchester United before their clash against Chelsea! 🤔#RalfRangnick #ManchesterUnited #Chelsea #PremierLeague https://t.co/iE05i6fXQw

utdreport @utdreport Ralf Rangnick in 2019: "Since Sir Alex left they [ #mufc ] were underperforming. They haven’t won the title since he left. At any club, if you cannot get the right players, then you should at least not sign the wrong ones." #mulive [times] Ralf Rangnick in 2019: "Since Sir Alex left they [#mufc] were underperforming. They haven’t won the title since he left. At any club, if you cannot get the right players, then you should at least not sign the wrong ones." #mulive [times]

utdreport @utdreport utdreport @utdreport Ralf Rangnick: "You are in trouble if you do that in one or two or three consecutive windows. Club building is about building the right squad by transferring the right players away and having >50% success rate of bringing in the right players." #mulive [times] twitter.com/utdreport/stat… Ralf Rangnick: "You are in trouble if you do that in one or two or three consecutive windows. Club building is about building the right squad by transferring the right players away and having >50% success rate of bringing in the right players." #mulive [times] twitter.com/utdreport/stat… Ralf Rangnick in 2019: "Then you must have the best possible coaches to develop these players. There is a lot of space for a vision for #mufc , but I am very happy where I am." #mulive [times] twitter.com/utdreport/stat… Ralf Rangnick in 2019: "Then you must have the best possible coaches to develop these players. There is a lot of space for a vision for #mufc, but I am very happy where I am." #mulive [times] twitter.com/utdreport/stat…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Ralf Rangnick on rejecting an interim role at Chelsea: “I’m not an interim coach. To the media and players you would be the four-month manager.” [ @TimesSport via @Millar_Colin 🗣 Ralf Rangnick on rejecting an interim role at Chelsea: “I’m not an interim coach. To the media and players you would be the four-month manager.” [@TimesSport via @Millar_Colin]

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ralf Rangnick lead Manchester United to a title this season? Yes No 0 votes so far