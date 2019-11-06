Ralf Rangnick to Manchester United: A move worth considering?

Archith FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 06 Nov 2019, 17:20 IST

Ole's life as a manager has been tough thus far.

Manchester United's purple patch under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ended after he got the job on a permanent basis after completing the near impossible comeback against French giants Paris Saint-Germain. At the time the move seemed logical and big things were expected from him after bringing joy to United fans and players alike.

A few months into the new season and Manchester United have won just three Premier League games and lost to the likes of Crystal palace, West Ham and Newcastle, with their latest defeat coming against Bournemouth. Lots of concerns have been raised from fans and pundits alike with regards to whether Ole is the man to lead Manchester United forward.

With a manager like Ralf Rangnick not managing a club right now, it will be worth considering for Manchester United to get him in as their replacement to Solskjaer as there are several doubts arising with regards to the Norwegian's managerial skills and tactics per se.

Ralf Rangnick has been without a managerial job since leaving RB Leipzig last season

Rangnick led RB Leipzig to a 3rd place finish bringing Champions League football to the German outfit. He also led them to the DFB-Pokal final, losing to Bayern Munich. He aggregated 29 wins and 13 draws in 52 games last season, taking away 1.92 points per match.

Stats aside, his teams playing style was something to be adored as well, making Leipzig one of the most exciting teams to watch last season in Europe. Also, his tendency to bring the best out of youth and also his eye for a talent, given that he was a Director of Football before taking up the management job last season, makes him a go-to option for Manchester United.

With Rangnick, you are bringing in exciting football which has been missing at the Theatre of Dreams for a while now and also a establishment for the future, making him a great potential manager for United.