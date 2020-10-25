Rampant Real Madrid claim early bragging rights in El Clasico

Before Saturday’s El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, a troll page on Twitter suggested it was going to be one of the most boring games in recent memory.

Surprisingly, many fans of both teams who commented under the said post agreed with this assertion. But as the final whistle was blown at the Camp Nou, everyone who watched the game was certainly served their money’s worth.

Saturday’s El Clasico was an entertaining affair as both sides came out of their shells to attack one another. Real Madrid, though, emerged deserved winners after putting up a very professional performance.

Zinedine Zidane’s side opened the scoring after just five minutes, as Federico Valverde raced onto a Karim Benzema through ball and put the ball in the back of net with ease.

Has Lionel Messi scored or assisted in his six Clasico appearances since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid?



— Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 24, 2020

Barcelona, however, equalized almost immediately, with Jordi Alba threading a low cross from the right to Ansu Fati who made no mistake with the finish. In netting the equaliser, the 17-year-old became the youngest scorer in the history of the Clasico.

The second half was an even contest until a controversial penalty call went Real Madrid's way. A swinging cross from the corner saw Clement Lenglet pull the shirt of Sergio Ramos as both players struggled for the ball.

The referee pointed to the spot after consulting VAR, and Ramos kept his cool to put Real Madrid 2-1 up. Luka Modric, a 69th-minute substitute, sealed the result for Zidane’s side with a well-taken finish in the 90th minute.

The result means Barcelona have now suffered two successive losses in the league following last week’s surprise 1-0 defeat at Getafe. It also puts pressure on manager Ronald Koeman, who is still yet to get the best out of his senior players.

Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho continue to struggle under the Dutchman, while Antione Griezmann didn’t even start in the Clasico.

For Zidane and Real Madrid though, this win is a huge morale booster after their midweek loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League.

Los Merengues have also claimed the early bragging rights over their bitter rivals, as they now hold a healthy six-point lead over Barcelona in the La Liga points table, although the Blaugrana have a game in hand.

Real Madrid were rampant at the Camp Nou and the result was well deserved.