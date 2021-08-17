Randers FC vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 2021-22

Galatasaray travel to Denmark to take on Randers FC at Cepheus Park on Thursday. Both sides are vying to make the UEFA Europa League group stage, with the loser dropping to the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Randers have a chance at qualification to the UEFA Europa League thanks to their victory in the 2020-21 Danish Cup. They have also started the 2021-22 Danish Superliga season on fire, topping the table after five rounds with four wins and a draw.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, suffered an agonizing title loss to Besiktas last season based on goal difference.

Their second-place finish was enough for the second-round qualifying stage of the UEFA Champions League, where they lost to PSV Eindhoven 2-7 on aggregate. A 5-3 aggregate win over St. Johnstone in the third round of UEFA Europa League qualification followed, after which Gala defeated Giresunspor 2-0 in the league.

Randers FC vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head

Galatasaray and Randers FC have never met officially in European competition, with this being the first tie between the pair. The visitors have a strong European pedigree though, and are favorites coming into this fixture.

Randers FC form guide in all competitions: W-W-W-D-W

Galatasaray form guide in all competitions: W-W-D-L-L

Randers FC vs Galatasaray Team News

Randers FC

Thomas Thomasberg has a couple of injury issues to deal with, most notably that of Simon Graves. However, club captain Erik Marxen has reclaimed his centre-back spot without much bother. Left-back Jesper Lauridsen remains injured, but Bjorn Kopplin has the spot sewn up in a stable backline.

The club have also brought in Nigerian midfielder Vincent Onovo from Ujpest but he is ineligible to feature in both games against Galatasaray but could play in the group stage should the club qualify.

Injured: Simon Graves, Jesper Lauridsen

Doubtful: Alhaji Kamara

Suspended / Ineligible: Vincent Onovo

Galatasaray

Fatih Terim has a huge internal issue to solve after Marcao was sent off over the weekend for fighting and head-butting teammate Kerem Akturkoglu. Although his suspension will not carry forward into a European fixture, the official website reported that the Brazilian was not involved in training ahead of the game.

Alpaslan Ozturk ought to replace Marcao in defense, while Akturkoglu may be taken out of the spotlight, with Radamel Falcao coming in.

Midfielder Alexandru Cicaldau has not been registered for the Europa League and will be unavailable, while Omar Elabdellaoui remains on the sidelines.

Injured: Omar Elabdellaoui

Doubtful: Marcao

Suspended / Ineligible: Alexandru Cicaldau

Randers FC vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Randers FC Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Patrick Carlgren (GK); Mikkel Kallesoe, Simon Piesinger, Erik Marxen, Bjorn Kopplin; Tobias Klysner, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Frederik Lauenborg, Simon Tibbling; Vito Hammershoj-Mistrati; Marvin Egho

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Muslera (GK); Sacha Boey, Alpaslan Ozturk, Christian Luyindama, Patrick van Aanholt; Taylan Antalyali, Berkan Kutlu, Emre Kilinc; Mbaye Diagne, Radamel Falcao, Sofiane Feghouli

Randers FC vs Galatasaray Prediction

Randers are in fine form going into this game, with the Danish side unbeaten in their last ten games. Galatasaray's only two losses in their last sixteen came against PSV, although they do have a small matter of squad harmony to deal with.

We expect it to be a closely fought affair, although Galatasaray have too much in attack and ought to prevail.

Prediction: Randers 1-2 Galatasaray

