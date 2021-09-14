Randers vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Randers host AZ Alkmaar at Cepheus Park Randers in Denmark on Thursday in the Group D opener of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

This will be the Hestene's first-ever European tournament proper, having lost out in the qualifying stages on a few occasions in the past.

They'll be looking to make a good impression but form is not on their side, having gone winless in their last five games, including a defeat in the most recent three.

Fortunately for them, AZ Alkmaar aren't in a rich vein of form right now either, losing thrice in their last five games in all competitions.

The side were also routed 3-0 by local rivals PSV Eindhoven on home soil in a recent league game, condemning them to 15th place in the Eredivisie.

But De Kaasboeren will be banking on their European experience, having played in other top continental club competitions in the past, going as far as the quarter-finals in the Europa League once.

Randers vs AZ Alkmaar Head-To-Head

This will be the first official clash between the sides.

Randers Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-L

AZ Alkmaar Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Randers vs AZ Alkmaar Team News

Randers

The Horses have quite a few injury concerns going into Thursday's match. Defensive duo Mikkel Kallesoe and Joel Kabongo, as well as forward Nicolai Brock-Madsen are out injured.

Injured: Mikkel Kallesoe, Joel Kabongo and Nicolai Brock-Madsen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🔵 Randers add attacking talent with the loan signing of Stephen Odey ✍️



📸 @Randers_FC | #UECL pic.twitter.com/GnySHOT5YR — UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) September 7, 2021

AZ Alkmaar

De Kaasboeren have a clean bill of health, and manager Pascal Jansen will have the full squad to choose from.

Greek striker Vangelis Pavilidis is likely to lead the line, even though Ernest Poku is also vying for a starting berth.

Dutch rising star Owen Wijndal will captain the side.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Randers vs AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

Randers (4-4-2): Patrik Carlgren; Bjorn Kopplin, Simon Piesinger, Erik Marxen, Oliver Bundgaard; Tosin Kehinde, Lasse Berge Johnsen, Frederik Lauenborg, Simon Tibbling; Vito Hammershoy-Mistrati, Alhaji Kamara.

AZ Alkmaar (4-3-3): Peter Vindahl; Yukinari Sugawara, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Owen Wijndal; Peer Koopmeiners, Jordy Clasie; Zakaria Aboukhlal, Dani de Wit, Jesper Karlsson; Vangelis Pavilidis.

Randers vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Neither side are in a particularly good run of form right now. However, the Dutch outfit still have some European experience under their belt and should secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Randers 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

