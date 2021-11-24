Randers vs CFR Cluj prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Randers and CFR Cluj square off at the Randers Stadium on Thursday on matchday five of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Both teams are winless in Group D after four games, but Randers have drawn all their games so far, accumulating four points to sit in third place.

Although securing a direct place in the last 16 now seems difficult, with table-toppers AZ six points clear of them, a place in the preliminary knockout round is still up for grabs.

CFR Cluj, despite languishing at the bottom with a point, are also in the race and will be hoping to push Randers all the way again.

Randers vs CFR Cluj Head-To-Head

The September reverse fixture between the sides was their first official clash and it ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Randers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

CFR Cluj Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Randers vs CFR Cluj Team News

Randers

Joel Kabongo suffered ligament damage at the start of the month and is expected to remain out until February next year.

Tosin Kehinde and Vito Hammershoy-Mistrati are both recovering from COVID-19.

Stephen Odey was sent off in their game against Jablonec last time out, and he will be suspended on Thursday.

Injured: Joel Kabongo

Suspended: Stephen Odey

Unavailable: Tosin Kehinde, Vito Hammershoy-Mistrati

CFR Cluj

The visitors have a clean bill of health coming into Thursday.

Head coach Dan Petrescu might stick with the 4-3-3 that produced a good result at the weekend, reverting from a 5-4-1 in their last European game against AZ.

It could also see Claudiu Petrila coming into the starting XI on the left wing, relegating Hadi Sacko to the bench.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Randers vs CFR Cluj Predicted XI

Randers (4-4-2): Patrik Carlgren; Mikkel Kallesoe, Simon Piesinger, Erik Marxen, Björn Kopplin; Simon Tibbling, Frederik Lauenborg, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Filip Bundgaard; Alhaji Kamara, Marvin Egho.

CFR Cluj (4-3-3): Cristian Balgradean; Cristian Manea, Daniel Graovac, Rachid Bouhenna, Mário Camora; Rúnar Már Sigurjónsson, Ovidiu Hoban, Emmanuel Culio; Ciprian Deac, Gabriel Debeljuh, Claudiu Petrila.

Randers vs CFR Cluj Prediction

Both teams are looking to secure a win before closing out their campaign, although Randers are undefeated, having drawn all four matches so far.

It shows they're hard to beat, but against a toothless Cluj side at home, Randers should be able to secure all three points.

Prediction: Randers 2-1 CFR Cluj

Edited by Peter P