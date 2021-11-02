Randers vs Jablonec prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Randers and Jablonec square off at Randers Stadium on Thursday for matchday four of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The sides are separated by only a point in Group D and are looking to strengthen their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Randers have drawn all three of their European games so far, including a 2-2 stalemate with Jablonec last month. They'll be eager to finally pick up their first win of the campaign.

Their rivals from the Czech Republic are a point above in second place and are desperate to end their seven-game winless run in all competitions.

Since beating Prepere in the Czech Cup at the end of September, Jablonec have lost thrice and drawn four times, conceding 14 times in the process whilst scoring only seven.

All's not well in their camp right now and with last-16 qualification hopes on the line, the pressure is certainly mouting on manager Petr Rada and co.

Randers vs Jablonec Head-To-Head

The sides met for the very first time last month and the clash ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Tomas Cvancara and Stephen Odey bagged braces for their respective sides.

Randers FC @Randers_FC Fuldtid: 2-2

Drengene giver aldrig op! 💙



Vi napper det ene point i Tjekkiet, hvorfor alt stadig er åbent i gruppen i UEFA Europa Conference League 💥



Stephen Odey blev dobbelt målscorer, eftersom han stensikkert scorede fra ellevemeterpletten i slutningen af 2. halvleg 💪 Fuldtid: 2-2Drengene giver aldrig op! 💙Vi napper det ene point i Tjekkiet, hvorfor alt stadig er åbent i gruppen i UEFA Europa Conference League 💥Stephen Odey blev dobbelt målscorer, eftersom han stensikkert scorede fra ellevemeterpletten i slutningen af 2. halvleg 💪 https://t.co/KJl9M0WNzW

Randers Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Jablonec Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-D

Randers vs Jablonec Team News

Randers

The Horses do not have any injury concerns at the moment.

Alhaji Kamara may come into the XI after starting their weekend clash on the bench.

The Sierra Leone striker may join up Stephen Odey in a two-pronged attack.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Randers FC @Randers_FC



Fantastisk forarbejde af Jakob Ankersen og Oliver Bundgaard, som Stephen Odey afsluttede med en klasse helflugter ⚽🔥



Se højdepunkterne fra kampen her:



#randersfc #sldk Vi scorede et klassemål i søndagens kamp mod FC Midtjylland 👌Fantastisk forarbejde af Jakob Ankersen og Oliver Bundgaard, som Stephen Odey afsluttede med en klasse helflugter ⚽🔥Se højdepunkterne fra kampen her: randersfc.dk/nyheder-superl… Vi scorede et klassemål i søndagens kamp mod FC Midtjylland 👌Fantastisk forarbejde af Jakob Ankersen og Oliver Bundgaard, som Stephen Odey afsluttede med en klasse helflugter ⚽🔥Se højdepunkterne fra kampen her: randersfc.dk/nyheder-superl…#randersfc #sldk https://t.co/Ur1PZtKAIh

Jablonec

The Czech outfit are also injury-free at the moment.

Tomas Malinsky is likely to come into the side after starting on the bench at the weekend

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Randers vs Jablonec Predicted XI

Randers (4-4-2): Patrik Carlgren; Mikkel Kallesöe, Simon Piesinger, Erik Marxen, Oliver Bundgaard; Tosin Kehinde, Vito Hammershöy-Mistrati, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Jakob Ankersen; Alhaji Kamara, Stephen Odey.

Jablonec (4-4-2): Jan Hanus; Libor Holik, Vojtech Kubista, Jaroslav Zeleny, Jan Krob; Dominik Plestil, Jakub Povazanec, Milos Kratochvil, Vaclav Pilar; Tomas Cvancara, Martin Dolezal.

Randers vs Jablonec Prediction

With the reverse fixture ending in a draw, a victory would be on both sides' minds.

As aforesaid, Jablonec are going through a rough patch right now, which might give Randers the confidence ahead of kick-off.

Also considering their terrific record on home soil this season, we're putting our money on the Danish side to come out victors here.

Prediction: Randers 2-1 Jablonec

Edited by Shardul Sant