Randers vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Randers host Leicester City at the Cepheus Park Randers on Thursday night in the second-leg playoff in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Randers returned to competitive action in 2022 on the wrong foot as they suffered a 4-1 defeat in the reverse meeting of Thursday's fixture. They were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin and now have it all to do in the second leg.

Randers have already come further than they ever have on the European stage and will now be looking to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in Europa League history when they play this week.

Leicester City are comfortably in the driving seat ahead of Thursday's game after picking up a well-deserved victory in the first leg. The Foxes had four different goalscorers last week and will be looking to put out a similar performance when they travel to Randers this week.

Club manager Brendan Rodgers expressed his disappointment after Leicester City crashed out of the Europa League and will now be hoping he can lead the club to their first-ever European title.

Randers vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

The midweek clash will mark just the second meeting between Randers and Leicester City, with the first being their first leg game, which the Foxes won 4-1.

Randers Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Leicester City Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-D-L-L

Randers vs Leicester City Team News

Randers

Joel Kabongo remains the only injury concern for the hosts ahead of their midweek game.

Injured: Joel Kabongo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City

Jamie Vardy, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne and James Justin are all injured and will not play against Randers on Thursday. Nampalys Mendy and Ryan Bertrand are both unregistered for the tournament and will be absent as well.

Injured: Jamie Vardy, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, James Justin

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand

Suspended: None

Randers vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Randers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Patrik Carlgren; Mikkel Kallesoe, Simon Piesinger, Simon Graves Jensen, Bjorn Kopplin; Jakob Ankersen, Frederik Lauenborg, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Tosin Kehinde; Vito Hammershöy-Mistrati, Alhaji Kamara

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Jannik Vestergaard, Çağlar Söyüncü, Marc Albrighton; Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Ademola Lookman, Patson Daka, Harvey Barnes

Randers vs Leicester City Prediction

Randers returned to competitive action this year with back-to-back defeats after losing three of their four games before the winter break.

Leicester City are in disappointing form, with just one win in their last seven games across all competitions, conceding 15 goals in the process. However, they are the stronger side ahead of Thursday's game and should come out on top once again.

Prediction: Randers 1-3 Leicester City

Edited by Peter P