Rangers vs Aberdeen prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Rangers and Aberdeen will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 30 fixture on Saturday.

The home side will go into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over St. Johnstone on Wednesday. Glen Kamara's third-minute strike helped the capital side leave McDiarmid Park with all three points.

Aberdeen fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Hearts. John Souttar and Stephen Kingsley scored in either half to help their side secure the win.

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC



Check out the full match gallery 📸 GALLERY: St Johnstone 0-1 RangersCheck out the full match gallery 📸 GALLERY: St Johnstone 0-1 RangersCheck out the full match gallery 👇

The defeat left the Dandies in 10th spot, having garnered 32 points from 29 matches. Rangers still sit in second spot, three points behind arch-rivals Celtic in a tight title race at the top.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head

Rangers have 42 wins from their last 80 games against Aberdeen. The visitors were victorious on 10 occasions, while 18 matches ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in January, when Lewis Ferguson scored a second-half penalty to cancel out Ianis Hagi's first-half goal for Rangers in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts returned to winning ways in midweek after three consecutive draws across competitions. Aberdeen are currently on a nine-game winless streak in all competitions.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-W

Aberdeen form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-L

Rangers vs Aberdeen Team News

Rangers

Aaron Ramsey and Ianis Hagi have been ruled out with calf and knee injuries respectively. Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Amad Diallo and Steven Davis will also miss out due to injury.

Nnamdi Ofoborh is still sidelined with heart-related issues.

Injuries: Aaron Ramsey, Ianis Hagi, Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Amad Diallo, Steven Davis

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Aberdeen FC @AberdeenFC Post match reaction from the manager. Post match reaction from the manager. 📺 Post match reaction from the manager. https://t.co/K7FKAYaVVe

Aberdeen

Adam Montgomery, Marley Watkins, Andrew Considine and Michael Devlin have been ruled out with injuries. Matty Kennedy and Johnny Hayes are doubts following their withdrawal from the last match due to injury.

Calvin Ramsay and Ross McCrorie haven't played in the last three games and are doubts as well.

Injuries: Adam Montgomery, Marley Watkins, Andrew Considine, Michael Devlin

Doubtful: Matty Kennedy, Johnny Hayes, Calvin Ramsay, Ross McCrorie

Suspension: None

Rangers vs Aberdeen Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield

Abderdeen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Lewis (GK); Jack MacKenzie, David Bates, Declan Gallagher, Funso Ojo; Scott Brown, Connor Barron; Connor McLeenan, Lewis Ferguson, Vicente Besujien; Christian Ramirez

Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction

Rangers can hardly afford any slip-ups as they seek to successfully defend their title. In light of this fact, they will relish the visit of Aberdeen, who have vastly struggled throughout the season.

The Dandies, however, still have a shot at making the Championship playoffs and a statement victory in the capital could boost their chances. That is unlikely to happen though and we are backing Rangers to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Aberdeen

Edited by Shardul Sant