Rangers vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st November 2022

Rangers are set to play Ajax at the Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Rangers come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership. Goals from Croatian striker Antonio Colak, midfielder John Lundstram, right-back James Tavernier and Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos secured the win for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers. Midfielder Connor Barron scored the consolation goal for Aberdeen.

Ajax, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in their most recent game. Goals from Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez and young midfielder Harvey Elliott sealed the deal for Liverpool.

Rangers vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ajax have faced Rangers once before, with Ajax winning that game.

Young striker Brian Brobbey has 10 goal contributions in the Eredivisie for Ajax.

Attacker Steven Bergwijn has scored seven goals in the league for Ajax.

Croatia international Antonio Colak has scored 11 goals in the league for Rangers.

Right-back James Tavernier has nine goal contributions in the league for Rangers.

Rangers vs Ajax Prediction

Rangers are currently 2nd in the league, and have won four of their last five league games. They are four points behind league leaders Celtic. In the Champions League, they have been extremely disappointing. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men have lost all five games in their group so far.

Rangers look unlikely to play European football after this game, although a big margin of victory over Ajax will propel them to 3rd in the group table. Given Ajax's current European form, this certainly cannot be discounted, even though it is unlikely.

Ajax, on the other hand, have not enjoyed a good start under the management of Alfred Schreuder. Schreuder will point towards the club selling important players like Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Ryan Gravenberch during the summer gone by as likely reasons towards Ajax not performing well, especially in Europe.

Many fans have already become disgruntled, with Ajax having lost four of their five games in their Champions League group. This has included conceding 10 goals over two games against Napoli. Schreuder is certainly under pressure, and his team selections have also earned the ire of the club's fans.

Ajax have struggled this season in Europe, but Rangers have fared even worse. A win for the Dutch side.

Prediction: Rangers 1-3 Ajax

Rangers vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Ajax

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Ajax to score first- Yes

