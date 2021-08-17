Rangers vs Alashkert prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League playoff 2021-22 

Rangers host Alashkert at Ibrox Park in the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a convincing 5-0 victory over Dumfermline in the Scottish League Cup round of 16 on Friday. John Lundstram set the tone for what was to come with his third-minute goal while Kemar Roofe starred with a brace.

Alashkert fell to a 2-0 defeat on home soil against Van in the Armenian Premier League. Vladimir Filippov and Zaven Badoyan scored second-half goals to give the visitors all three points.

Rangers dropped to the Europa League following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League with a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Malmo.

Alshkert progressed at the expense of Kairat Almaty in the third qualifying round with a 3-2 victory after extra time.

⚽️ GOAL OF THE DAY | John Lundstram v Dunfermline pic.twitter.com/kXlWEYpvoW — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 16, 2021

The winner of this tie will secure their place in the Europa League group stage while the loser will drop down to the Europa Conference League group stage.

Rangers vs Alashkert Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the sides. Rangers returned to winning ways last Friday after a debilitating week that saw them lose three consecutive games to dire consequences.

Alashkert's victory last week was their sole win in their last six games in all competitions.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Alashkert form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

Rangers vs Alashkert Team News

Rangers

Manager Steven Gerrard will be without Nnamdi Oforbuoh due to a heart condition and Ryan Jack, who has a calf injury.

Furthermore, the duo of Kemar Roofe and Glen Kamara are still serving out the suspensions handed to them by UEFA last season.

Injury: Ryan Jack

Heart condition: Nnamdi Oforbuoh

Suspension: Glen Kamara, Kemar Roofe

Alashkert

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the Armenian champions.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Rangers vs Alashkert Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borno Barisic, Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson, James Tavanier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Scott Wright; Ryan Kent, Alfeedo Moralos, Ianis Hagi

Alashkert Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ognjen Cancerevic (GK); Dejan Boljevic, Tiago Cameta, Taron Voskanyan, Didier Kadio; Artak Yedigaryan, Rumyan Hovsepyan, Artak Grigoryan; Jose Embalo, Aleksandar Glisic, David Khurtsidze

Rangers vs Alashkert Prediction

Rangers are heavy favorites to progress to the group stage and after last week's disappointment, Steven Gerrard will want his side to send a statement of intent to their fans.

🎟️ Tickets are now on General Sale for Thursday's @EuropaLeague play-off at Ibrox.



Click below 👇 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 17, 2021

Barring an unlikely upset, Alashkert should be soundly beaten as the hosts seek to get back to winning ways at Ibrox.

Prediction: Rangers 4-0 Alashkert

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Peter P