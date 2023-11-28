Rangers vs Aris Limassol Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023 

Rangers will host Aris Limassol at Ibrox on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League group stage campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form at the moment and are looking to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the continental showpiece. They beat Sparta Praha 2-1 in their last game with Danilo and Todd Cantwell getting on the scoresheet in the first half before their opponents scored a second half consolation strike.

Rangers sit second in their group with seven points from four games. They are two points behind group leaders Real Betis and can leapfrog them with maximum points on Thursday.

Aris Limassol, meanwhile, have endured a difficult Europa League campaign and are now in danger of crashing out of the continental stage. They were thrashed 4-1 by La Liga outfit Real Betis in their last group game and were three goals down before substitute Aleksandr Kokorin scored a consolation goal.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in Group C with three points from an obtainable 12 and will look to add to that tally on the road this week.

Rangers vs Aris Limassol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Rangers and Aris.

The visitors picked up a surprising 2-1 win in their previous matchup with Alex Moussounda and Shavy Babicka getting on the scoresheet before the Scottish side scored a consolation goal.

Rangers have had five competitive meetings against Cypriot opposition. They have won three of those games, drawn once and lost once.

The hosts have the worst offensive record in Group C so far with a goal tally of four.

Aris have the worst defensive record in Group C, having conceded nine so far.

Rangers vs Aris Limassol Prediction

Rangers are on a brilliant nine-game unbeaten streak, picking up seven wins in that period. They have won six of their last seven games at Ibrox and are overwhelming favorites for the midweek clash.

Aris' latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will now look to build on that. They have, however, lost their last two away outings and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Aris Limassol

Rangers vs Aris Limassol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four matches)