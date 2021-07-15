Rangers vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Rangers are set to play Arsenal at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday in a friendly fixture.

Rangers come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Tranmere Rovers in a friendly game. A first-half goal from midfielder Kieron Morris ensured victory for Tranmere Rovers.

Arsenal, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Hibernian on Tuesday in a friendly game. Goals from Australia international Martin Boyle and young winger Daniel MacKay sealed the deal for Hibernian. Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe scored the consolation goal for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Rangers vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal and Rangers have faced each other once before in a friendly fixture way back in 2009.

Arsenal beat Rangers 3-0, courtesy of a brace from English midfielder Jack Wilshere and a goal from Croatia international Eduardo da Silva.

Rangers form guide: yet to play

Arsenal form guide: yet to play

Rangers vs Arsenal Team News

Rangers

Rangers could be without Croatian centre-back Nikola Katic, Canada international Scott Arfield and Scottish midfielder Ryan Jack, who are all nursing injuries. Croatian left-back Borna Barisic and Swedish centre-back Filip Helander were involved at the Euros and are not available. Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos will not play a part in this game after being a part of his nation's Copa America squad.

Injured: Nikola Katic, Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Filip Helander, Borna Barisic, Alfredo Morelos

💪 Back from #EURO2020 and straight to work.

Arsenal

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, who is injured. Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, German goalkeeper Bernd Leno and English forward Bukayo Saka all represented their respective countries at the Euros and will not be available.

Young Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli is a part of the Brazil Olympics squad, while Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira featured at Copa America 2021 and is unavailable as well.

Injured: Gabriel Magalhaes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira, Gabriel Martinelli

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Back in Scotland

❤️ Back with The Arsenal



Welcome home, KT 👍

Rangers vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, John Lundstram, Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Kent

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Karl Jakob Hein, Hector Bellerin, Omar Rekik, Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac, Thomas Partey, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jack Henry-Francis, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe

Rangers vs Arsenal Prediction

Rangers were spectacular domestically last season, and won the Scottish Premiership. Steven Gerrard has already strengthened his squad this summer, adding midfielder John Lundstram from Sheffield United. It will be interesting to see how the season pans out for the club.

Arsenal, on the other hand, lost to Hibernian a few days ago in a friendly game. They recently announced the arrival of Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica, while centre-back Ben White is rumoured to be joining from Brighton & Hove Albion. Mikel Arteta is under immense pressure to get things right.

Arsenal should be able to edge past Rangers here.

Prediction: Rangers 0-2 Arsenal

