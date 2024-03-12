Rangers vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

Rangers will entertain Benfica at Ibrox Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

The two teams met in Lisbon for the first leg last week, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Tom Lawrence broke the deadlock in the seventh minute to give Rangers an early lead, which was canceled out by Ángel Di María's penalty in added time of the first half.

Dujon Sterling restored their lead in the dying moments of the first half. Connor Goldson's own goal helped Benfica equalize in the second half.

The hosts bounced back with a win in the Scottish Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, as goals from John Lundstram and Fábio Silva helped them register a 2-0 away triumph over Hibernian.

The visitors also returned to winning ways in the Primeira Liga on Sunday, recording a 3-1 home win over Estoril Praia. Orkun Kökçü and Marcos Leonardo scored in the first half, while Tiago Gouveia added a goal in the second half.

Rangers vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths three times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Europa League. Interestingly, all three meetings have ended in draws, which have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have suffered just one loss across all competitions in 2024, with that defeat coming against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership earlier this month.

Benfica are winless in their last four away games in all competitions, suffering two defeats on the trot.

Rangers have won 10 of their last 11 home games in all competitions, keeping six clean sheets.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in the Europa League, with three games ending in draws.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Rangers vs Benfica Prediction

The Gers have suffered just one loss at home in all competitions since September. They are unbeaten in their last nine home games in the Europa League, recording seven wins. The hosts have scored at least two goals in 11 of their last 13 games in all competitions and are expected to continue their goalscoring form in this match.

As Águias returned to winning ways after three games on Sunday and will look to build on that form. Nonetheless, they are winless in their last four away games, failing to score in two games in that period while conceding nine times, and might struggle here.

They have just one win in their last eight away games in the Europa League while suffering four losses, which is cause for concern. Roger Schmidt rested Ángel Di María and Rafa Silva in their outing on Sunday, so the two in-form wingers are expected to be included in the starting XI in this match.

The three previous meetings between the two teams have ended in draws and this match is also expected to be a closely contested affair. Nonetheless, the home advantage comes in handy in such knockout games, and Rangers are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Benfica

Rangers vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ángel Di María to score or assist any time - Yes