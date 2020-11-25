Rangers vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Rangers host Benfica in a UEFA Europa League Group D clash at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Both sides are level on points at the top of the group after a thrilling draw at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon three weeks ago.

Rangers went into a 3-1 lead after Nicolas Otamendi was sent off, only to be pegged back by late goals from Rafa Silva and Darwin Nunez.

📅 The @EuropaLeague returns to Ibrox this week. pic.twitter.com/GfLxhCWTzT — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 23, 2020

Since that game, Steven Gerrard's men have scored 12 goals in two Scottish Premier League games - winning 8-0 against Hamilton Academical, and then 4-0 against Aberdeen.

Since that draw, Benfica have lost 3-2 to Braga in the league, while they beat Paredes 1-0 in the Portuguese cup over the weekend.

Who'll be celebrating on Thursday? 🤔#UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 24, 2020

Rangers vs Benfica head-to-head

The draw at the Estadio da Luz three week ago was the first time that Rangers and Benfica faced each other in a competitive match.

Rangers form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Benfica form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Rangers vs Benfica team news

Gerrard has a fully fit squad, apart from Nikola Katic, who is still recovering from a ruptured ACL.

Injured: Nikola Katic

Suspended: None

Benfica centre-back Nicolas Otamendi is suspended, after he picked up a red card in the reverse fixture three weeks ago. Jardel is likely to come in to replace the Argentine player and partner Jan Vertonghen at the heart of the defence.

Benfica are unable to select midfielder Julian Weigl and striker Darwin Nunez, after both tested positive for COVID-19. Nunez was the game-changer in the reverse fixture, so he will be a big miss for Jorge Jesus' side.

Jean-Clair Todibo, Andre Almeida, Nuno Tavares, and Pedrinho are also ruled out of this game.

Injured: Jean-Clair Todibo, Nuno Taveres, Pedrinho, Andre Almeida

Unavailable: Julian Weigl, Darwin Nunez

Suspensions: Nicolas Otamendi

Rangers vs Benfica Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

Benfica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Diogo Goncalves, Jardel, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo; Gabriel Pires, Adel Taraabt, Pizzi, Everton, Rafa Silva; Luca Waldschmidt

Rangers vs Benfica Prediction

This promises to be a close game, but with the players who are unavailable for Benfica, the scales tilt slightly in Rangers' favor. We are predicting a narrow win for Gerrard's side.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Benfica