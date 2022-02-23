Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The Europa League returns this weekend and will see Rangers host Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox on Thursday night in the second leg of their playoff-round tie.

Rangers put themselves in a good position to advance in the continental tournament after winning 4-2 in the first leg. James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos gave the Gers a two-goal lead going into the break before a John Lundstram strike and an own goal saw the Scottish powerhouse come away with the advantage.

Rangers have made it to the last 16 of the Europa League in back-to-back seasons and will be hoping to go further in the tournament this time around.

Borussia Dortmund's performance in the first leg raised questions over the ability of manager Marco Rose. The German, however, responded with a 6-0 thumping of his former employers Borussia Monchengladbach in the league last weekend and will be hoping his side can replicate that performance on Thursday.

The Black and Yellows crashed out of the Europa League in the last 16 in their most recent appearance in the tournament and will be hoping for better luck this time around.

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between Rangers and Borussia Dortmund. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won the other.

Rangers Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Rangers

The home side will be without Ianis Hagi and Nnamdi Ofoborh due to injury and a heart condition respectively. Centre-back Leon Balogun is recovering from a knock and may not be available to play this week.

Injured: Ianis Hagi

Doubtful: Leon Balogun

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

The German outfit have a couple of absentees ahead of their trip to Scotland this week. Manuel Akanji, Mateu Morey, Marcel Schmelzer and Giovanni Reyna have all been ruled out due to injuries. Erling Braut Haaland, Thomas Meunier and Dan-Axel Zagadou are all recovering from various injuries and are doubts for the game.

Injured: Manuel Akanji, Mateu Morey, Marcel Schmelzer, Giovanni Reyna

Doubtful: Erling Braut Haaland, Thomas Meunier, Dan-Axel Zagadou

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, John Lundstram; Scott Arfield, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent; Alfredo Morelos

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-3): Gregor Kobel; Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Marin Pongracic; Marius Wolf, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerreiro; Julian Brandt, Donyell Malen, Marco Reus

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Rangers have done the most difficult part of the job, which was their victory in Germany. They have lost just one home game in almost five months now and will be relishing their chances of advancement.

Borussia Dortmund have been rather inconsistent of late, losing every other game over the past month. They should be able to win on Thursday but it may not be enough to take them through to the next stage.

Prediction: Rangers 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Edited by Peter P