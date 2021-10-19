Rangers vs Brondby prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Rangers will welcome Brondby to the Ibrox Stadium for a matchday three fixture in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Scottish champions come into the game on the back of a 1-1 home draw with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Craig Halkett scored in the final minute of regulation time to cancel out John Lundstram's first-half opener for the hosts.

Brondby secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Velje on home turf in the Danish Superliga. The game saw the Danish champions twice come from behind, with Christian Cappis stepping off the bench to score the winning goal in the 85th minute.

Both sides need maximum points to keep their hopes of qualifying from Group A alive. The hosts currently occupy last place in the group on zero points while Brondby have one point to show for their efforts.

Rangers vs Brondby Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and a victory could go a long way in determining their qualification chances.

Both sides are in identical form, having each won three and lost one of their last five games in all competitions.

Lyon currently lead the way at the summit of the group with maximum points from two matches while Sparta Prague are two points below in second place.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Brondby form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Rangers vs Brondby Team News

Rangers

Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issues), Filip Helander (knee) and Ryan Kent (hamstring) are all unavailable due to injuries. Ryan Jack is back in training from his calf injury but might not be fit in time for Brondby's visit.

Furthermore, midfielder Glen Kamara is suspended due to the red card he received against Sparta Prague.

Injuries: Filip Helander, Ryan Kent

Doubtful: Ryan Jack

Heart issue: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Suspension: Glen Kamara

Brondby

Mads Hermansen and Rasmus Wikstrom have both been ruled out with injuries, while Mathias Greve and Peter Bjur are both doubts ahead of the encounter.

Injuries: Mads Hermansen, Rasmus Wikstrom

Doubtful: Peter Bjur, Mathias Greve

Suspension: None

Rangers vs Brondby Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Scott Wright, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Brondby Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mads Hermansen (GK); Kevin Mensah, Kevin Tshiembe, Andreas Maxso, Andreas Bruus; Marko Divkovic, Morten Frendrup, Josip Radosevic, Christian Cappis; Simon Hedlund, Mikael Uhre

Rangers vs Brondby Prediction

Rangers have had an indifferent campaign thus far but a morale-boosting continental victory in front of their fans could be the turning point.

Brondby are attack-minded in their play and both sides are likely to get on the scoresheet. However, we are backing Steven Gerrard's men to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Rangers 3-2 Brondby

