Rangers vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish League Cup 2020-21

In another highly anticipated Old Firm derby, Rangers take on city rivals Celtic in the round of 16 of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Both sides are coming off the back of impressive wins in the Scottish Premier League. They will both aim to build momentum when they square off against their fiercest rivals at the Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers have enjoyed a superb season so far. With a 20-point lead at the top of the table, they have been confirmed winners of the Scottish Premiership for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

However, Steven Gerrard’s men were dumped out of the Europa League at the hands of Slavia Prague, squashing dreams of a league and European cup double.

However, after opening their cup run with a comprehensive win against Cove Rangers, the domestic double is still attainable. The Gers grabbed a 4-0 win over the League One outfit after racing to a four-goal first-half lead.

🏆 We Are Rangers



🏆 We Are Champions#Champion55 pic.twitter.com/UjiBguexfe — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 7, 2021

Meanwhile, after floundering in their Scottish Premier League defense, Celtic have turned their sights to the League Cup title.

Second-half goals from James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Mohamed Elyounoussi gave the Bhoys a 3-0 win over Falkirk FC in the round of 16.

Celtic are the current defending champions of the competition and have claimed the title in each of the last four years.

While they now aim to make it five straight successes in the competition, they face the challenge of defeating their bitter rivals Rangers on the road.

Advertisement

Rangers vs Celtic Head-To-Head

Rangers and Celtic are the two most successful clubs in Scotland, and they have formed one of the fiercest rivalries in European football.

Both sides have met 423 times across all competitions with Rangers claiming 164 wins. Celtic have won 159 matches, while 100 games have ended in draws.

Rangers Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Celtic Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Rangers vs Celtic Team News

Rangers

Rangers will be without the services of 29-year-old defender James Tavernier due to a knee injury.

He is joined on the treatment table by Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic, who are out with a calf and ACL injury respectively.

Injured: James Tavernier, Ryan Jack, Nikola Katic

Suspended: None

BREAKING Official Rangers and Celtic Scottish Cup date announced as new fourth round schedule confirmedhttps://t.co/SgqVlwPG12 pic.twitter.com/2LM5IhDvCS — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) April 12, 2021

Celtic

Celtic, meanwhile, have a relatively clean bill of health heading into Sunday’s clash. Christopher Jullien is the only guaranteed absentee for the visitors as he is ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Injured: Christopher Jullien

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Celtic Predicted XI

Advertisement

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; Nathan Patterson, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent

Celtic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Scott Bain; Jonjoe Kenny, Stephen Welsh, Kristoffer Ajer, Diego Laxalt; David Turnbull, Scott Brown; Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, James Forrest; Leigh Griffiths

Rangers vs Celtic Prediction

This fixture is always a closely-fought contest as both sides are equally matched on paper.

We predict a high-scoring and entertaining game, with the hosts grabbing a slender win and continuing their superb season.

Prediction: Rangers 3-2 Celtic