Rangers vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

The Scottish Premiership features another edition of the famed Old Firm Derby this weekend as Rangers take on Celtic at the Ibrox Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been surprisingly inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Rangers currently find themselves in sixth place in the Scottish Premiership and will need to work hard to defend their league crown this season. Steven Gerrard's charges were dominant in the league last year and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend.

Celtic, on the other hand, have a mountain to climb after finishing an astonishing 25 points behind Rangers last season. The Bhoys thrashed St. Mirren in their previous game and have shown improvement under Ange Postecoglou in recent weeks.

Rangers vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Rangers and Celtic have played an astonishing 425 matches against each other and share one of the most intense rivalries in world football. Rangers have a slight edge over their rivals, winning 166 matches as opposed to Celtic's 159 victories.

The previous meeting between the two Scottish giants took place in May this year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Rangers. Celtic were abysmal on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Rangers form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-L-W

Celtic form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-W-L

Rangers vs Celtic Team News

Rangers have a depleted squad

Rangers

Rangers are dealing with a COVID-19 crisis at the moment and will have to account for several injuries this weekend. The home side will have to use all the resources at its disposal going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Allan McGregor, Nnamdi Ofoborh, James Tavernier, Jon McLaughlin, Calvin Bassey, Scott Wright

Celtic need to win this game

Celtic

James Forrest and James McCarthy are yet to recover from their knocks and might not feature in this game. Christopher Jullien is also carrying a niggle and could be excluded from the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: James Forrest, James McCarthy, Christopher Jullien

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Celtic Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Robbie McCrorie; Borsa Barisic, Filip Helander, Connor Goldson, Nathan Patterson; Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo; Ianis Hagi, Scott Arfield, Alfredo Morelos

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Stephen Welsh, Anthony Ralston; Callum McGregor, Tomas Rogic, David Turnbull; Liel Abada, Ryan Christie, Kyogo Furuhashi

Rangers vs Celtic Prediction

Steven Gerrard has done a commendable job with Rangers and has moulded them into a particularly formidable unit. The hosts won the league by a considerable margin last season and can be lethal on their day.

Celtic have shown improvement under Ange Postecoglou but have a few issues to address in the next few weeks. Rangers are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Celtic

