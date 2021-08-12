Rangers vs Dunfermline prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Cup 2021-22

Rangers open their Scottish campaign on Friday when they travel to the Ibrox Stadium to take on Dunfermline Athletic.

The visitors head into the game following a second-placed finish in the group stages and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Rangers were knocked out of the Champions League qualification race last time out as they were beaten 2-1 by Swedish side Malmö.

Following a 2-1 defeat in the first leg, Rangers had the uphill task of overturning the deficit as they looked to keep their dreams of making the Champions League group stages alive.

However, after taking the lead through Alfredo Morelos, Antonio Colak scored a second-half brace in a four-minute spell to hand Malmö the win and a 4-2 aggregate victory.

This followed a 1-0 defeat against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership clash last Saturday.

Steven Gerrard’s side will now aim to put together a good run of form following a dry spell which has seen them lose their last three outings.

Meanwhile, Championship side Dunfermline Athletic secured a place in the knockout stages of the Scottish Cup after pulling off a string of impressive performances in the group stages.

The Pars picked up nine points from four outings to finish second in Group H, three points behind group winners St. Mirren.

However, they failed to carry the momentum into their opening league games as they played out a goalless draw with Greenock Morton.

This was followed by a 3-0 home defeat against Patrick Thistle last time out.

Peter Grant’s men are currently ninth in the Championship table, only above rock-bottom Queen of The South.

Rangers vs Dunfermline Athletic Head-To-Head

Rangers have been imperious against Dunfermline Athletic, claiming 46 wins from their last 55 encounters. The visitors have managed just three wins, while six games have ended in draws.

Rangers Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

Dunfermline Athletic Form Guide: L-W-W-D-L

Rangers vs Dunfermline Athletic Team News

Rangers

The hosts will be without Ryan Jack and Nnamdi Ofoborh, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Ryan Jack, Nnamdi Ofoborh

Suspended: None

Dunfermline Athletic

The hosts will have to cope without the services of defender Lewis Martin, who has been sidelined with a long-term calf injury.

Injured: Lewis Martin

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Dunfermline Athletic Predicted XI

Rangers predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Alfredo Morales, John Lundstrum, Ianis Hagi; Ryan Kent, Cedric Itten, Fashion Sakala

Dunfermline Athletic Predicted XI (3-4-3): Deniz Mehmet; Aaron Comrie, Paul Watson, Ross Graham; Kyle MacDonald, Graham Dorrans, Dominic Thomas, Josh Edwards; Reece Cole, Kevin O'Hara, Nikolay Todorov

Rangers vs Dunfermline Athletic Prediction

Despite their recent struggles, we predict Rangers will cruise to a comfortable win as they boast a significantly superior crop of players.

They have been utterly dominant against Dunfermline Athletic and are currently on a 10-match unbeaten streak against the visitors.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Dunfermline Athletic

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Peter P