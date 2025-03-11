Rangers vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2025

Rangers will invite Fenerbahce to Ibrox Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday. They met in the first leg in Istanbul last week and the Gers registered a 3-1 away win.

Ad

The hosts did not have a league game scheduled over the weekend and should be well-rested for this match. With a 3-1 win in the first leg, they secured a second consecutive win in the Europa League for the first time since February 2021.

The visitors also had a rest over the weekend. The home loss in the first leg was their first defeat of the year and they will look to bounce back here. They have won just one of their last six games in the Europa League, which is a cause for concern.

Ad

Trending

Rangers vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met thrice. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with one win for either side and one game ending in a draw. Two of these games have produced over 2.5 goals.

The Gers are unbeaten at home against Turkish teams, recording three wins in five games.

The visitors have won just one of their last 11 away games in the knockout round of European competitions while suffering seven losses.

Rangers have lost their last three home games, conceding five goals while failing to score in two games.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three away games in the Europa League, with the last two ending in draws. They have scored two goals apiece in these games.

The Gers have lost two of their last 14 home games in the Europa League, recording nine wins.

The hosts have progressed to the next round of the knockout stage of a European competition in 24 of their last 25 occasions in which they took a two-goal lead on aggregate in the first leg.

Ad

Rangers vs Fenerbahce Prediction

The Gers have lost just one of their last seven games in the Europa League while recording four wins. They have scored 16 goals in these games and will look to continue that goalscoring run here.

Robin Pröpper was subbed off in the first half last week and is likely to be rested here. Leon Balogun replaced Pröpper in the first leg and should start. There are expected to be no other changes in the starting XI.

Ad

The Yellow Canaries have won just one of their last six away games in the Europa League and have conceded 11 goals in that period. They have scored at least three goals in 11 of their last 21 games across all competitions and will look to build on that form.

Jose Mourinho will have to make do without the services of Çağlar Söyüncü, who was subbed off after an injury in the first half in the first leg. Alexander Djiku, who replaced Söyüncü, scored the equalizer in the 30th minute. Fred returns from a suspension while Rodrigo Becão, Jayden Oosterwolde, Diego Carlos, and Ismail Yüksek are injured.

Ad

Rangers have a comfortable two-goal lead on aggregate and considering their unbeaten home record against Turkish teams, we expect them to play for a draw.

Prediction: Rangers 2-2 Fenerbahce

Rangers vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback