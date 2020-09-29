Rangers vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

The 2020-21 Europa League continues this Thursday, as Rangers face off with Galatasaray at Ibrox in the playoff round.

The winners will head into the group stage of the competition, and with both sides having rich European history, they will both be hoping to make an impact in this season’s competition.

Rangers vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head

Rangers and Galatasaray have faced off before in the past. They were drawn together in the group stage of the 2000-01 Champions League, and in terms of head-to-head results, Galatasaray came out on top. They defeated Rangers 3-2 in Turkey before taking a 0-0 draw at Ibrox.

In terms of recent results, Rangers look strong. They are still unbeaten in the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership after nine games, and thumped Dutch side Willem II 0-4 to make this stage of the Europa League.

Galatasaray are also unbeaten thus far into 2020-21. They’ve won two of their three Turkish Super Lig matches, and defeated Hadjuk Split to make it this far into the Europa League.

Rangers form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Galatasaray form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Can at least make out the 11 in this one 😅 pic.twitter.com/aU4ociwftL — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 27, 2020

Advertisement

Rangers vs Galatasaray Team News

Steven Gerrard will be without defender Nikola Katic and midfielders Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack for this game due to injuries. Forward Kemar Roofe is also a doubt but may take a spot on the bench.

Injured: Nikola Katic, Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack

Doubtful: Kemar Roofe

Suspended: None

Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim has promised to pick his strongest side for this clash – meaning Radamel Falcao and Arda Turan are likely to start the game.

However, goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, left-back Marcelo Saracchi and midfielder Emre Akbaba are likely to miss out due to injuries.

Injured: Fernando Muslera, Marcelo Saracchi, Emre Akbaba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Rangers predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Calvin Bassey, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield, Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent

Galatasaray predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Fatih Ozturk, Omar Elabdellaoui, Christian Luyindama, Marcao, Martin Linnes, Taylan Antalyali, Ryan Babel, Younes Belhanda, Emre Kilinc, Arda Turan, Radamel Falcao

Rangers vs Galatasaray Prediction

This is an extremely tricky game to call. Galatasaray are dangerous in attack and have plenty of experience, and with Falcao up front, there’s always the potential for them to score goals.

However, Rangers have been in excellent form and it’s notable that Steven Gerrard’s side have only conceded four goals in 11 games thus far into 2020-21. If their defence can keep Galatasaray’s attack quiet, there’s every chance that the likes of Hagi, Morelos and Kent can capitalise if Rangers can spring an attack or two.

With all of this in mind, the most likely outcome here seems to be a draw – in which case extra-time and penalties may well be required to split the teams.

Prediction: Rangers 2-2 Galatasaray (Galatasaray to win on penalties)