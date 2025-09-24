Rangers vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025

Rangers and Genk go head-to-head at the Ibrox Stadium in their 2025-26 Europa League opener on Thursday. Both sides head into the midweek clash off the back of contrasting results, with the visitors suffering a narrow home defeat against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Jupiler League.

Rangers booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup last Saturday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Hibernian when the two sides met at Ibrox.

This was a much-needed result for Russell Martin’s men, who had failed to win their previous five matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws in that time.

Rangers are in the Europa League group stages after a forgettable display in the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff round, where they fell to a humiliating 9-1 aggregate defeat against Club Brugge.

Genk, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results in the Jupiler League as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Union Saint-Gilloise at Cegeka Arena on Sunday.

Thorsten Fink’s men have failed to win six of their opening eight league games, losing four and claiming four draws, a run which leaves them 14th in the table, only above Oud-Heverlee Leuven and Dender.

Unlike Thursday’s hosts, Genk secured their spot in the Europa League group stages after claiming a 6-3 aggregate victory over Polish outfit Lech Poznan in the qualifying playoff back in August.

Rangers vs Genk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the very first meeting between Rangers and Genk, and both sides will be looking to begin their rivalry on the front foot.

Rangers have failed to win five of their last six matches, losing three and picking up two draws since mid-August.

Genk have managed just one win from their most recent five games in all competitions while losing three and claiming one draw since August 28.

Rangers are unbeaten in 10 of their last 12 competitive home games, picking up six wins and four draws since the first week of April.

Rangers vs Genk Prediction

Rangers and Genk have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and will be looking to kick off their European campaign on a high.

Both teams are evenly matched on paper, but we predict the Scottish giants will do just enough to get the job done in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Genk

Rangers vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Genk’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of the visitors' last nine outings)

