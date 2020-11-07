It is a battle of top against bottom in the Scottish Premier League on Sunday, as Rangers host Hamilton Academical at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard's side threw away a 3-1 lead against Benfica in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, and will no doubt be smarting from that result.

Steven Gerrard has praised Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos after he became the club’s record goalscorer in European competitions 👇 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 6, 2020

Against ten men, Gerrard would have expected his side to keep the lead safe through the final 15 minutes of the game, but they conceded goals to Rafa Silva and Darwin Nunez to share the points with the Portuguese giants.

Rangers are top of the league in Scotland though, and are on an excellent winning run. Against the bottom team in the division, who have only accumulated seven points in 11 games so far, Gerrard will expect his side to win without too many hassles.

Read more from the manager ahead of Sunday's match 👇 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 6, 2020

Rangers vs Hamilton Academical Head-to-Head

Hamilton Academical have beaten Rangers only once in their history, which was at Ibrox in November 2017, when they won 2-0.

In the first match between the two sides this season, Rangers cruised to a comfortable 2-0 away win. Ianis Hagi and James Tavernier were the goal-scorers on that day for Rangers.

Advertisement

Rangers form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Hamilton Academical form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Rangers vs Hamilton Academical team news

Nikola Katic is still recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. Gerrard, though, is expected to rotate the pack for this game, after a tough game in Portugal on Thursday.

Injuries: Nikola Katic

Suspended: None

Hamilton will be without David Templeton, who has a groin injury, and Kyle Munro , who has a broken wrist.

Jamie Hamilton and Andrew Winter have reportedly just returned to training after having to self-isolate, so they might not go into the matchday squad straightaway.

Injured: David Templeton, Kyle Munro

Doubtful: Jamie Hamilton, Andrew Winter

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Hamilton Academical predicted XI

Rangers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey; Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara; Ianis Hagi, Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent; Jermain Defoe

Hamilton Academical predicted XI (4-4-2): Ryan Fulton; Lee Hodson, Hakeem Odoffin, Shaun Want, Scott McMann; Lewis Smith, Ross Callachan, Scott Martin, Reegan Mimnaugh;, David Moyo, Marios Ogkmpoe.

Rangers vs Hamilton Academical prediction

Rangers have a point to prove after they blew the lead in Portugal against Benfica. Against the bottom team in the league, they have the chance to do just that.

We are predicting a comfortable win for Gerrard's team.

Predicted scoreline: Rangers 3-0 Hamilton Academical