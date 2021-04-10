Rangers vs Hibernian prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

Rangers will welcome Hibernian to the Ibrox Stadium on Sunday for a matchday 34 fixture in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts come into the game in celebratory mood, having already been confirmed as champions for the 55th time. They thrashed Cove Rangers 4-0 in the third round of the Scottish FA Cup last Sunday, with all four goals coming in a rampant first half.

Hibernian were 3-1 victors away to Queen of South in the same round of the competition. Christian Doidge starred with a brace to help his side to victory.

Both sides secured their spot in the Championship stage of the Scottish Premiership by virtue of their top-six finish in the regular stage.

Rangers finished top of the pile, while Hibernians finished in third spot.

Rangers vs Hibernian Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 78 occasions in the past and Rangers have an overwhelmingly better record. The Gers have 48 wins and 14 draws to their name, while Hibernian were victorious on 16 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 27 January 2021 when a second-half strike by Alfredo Morelos was enough to give Rangers a 1-0 away victory.

The capital side are the only unbeaten club in the league, having won 28 and drawn five of their 33 league games to date.

However, they suffered heartbreak in the round-of-16 stage of the Europa League in a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Slavia Prague.

Hibernian have won five of their last eight league games.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W

Hibernian form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Rangers vs Hibernian Team News

Rangers

The hosts have three players sidelined for the visit of Hibernian. Ryan Jack (calf), James Tavernier (knee) and Nikola Katic (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Steven Gerrard.

Injuries: Nikola Katic, James Tavernier, Ryan Jack

Suspension: None

Hibernian

Hibernian have defender Sean Mackie ruled out with a thigh injury. There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injury: Sean Mackie

Suspension: None

Rangers vs Hibernian Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Filip Helander, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

Hibernian Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Ofir Marciano (GK); Paul Hanlon, Ryan Porteous, Paul McGinn; Martin Boyle, Josh Doig, Jackson Irvine, Joe Newell, Alexandros Gogic; Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet

Rangers vs Hibernian Prediction

Despite having nothing left to play for in the league, Steven Gerrard will be keen to finish the season undefeated. The hosts simply have too much firepower in their arsenal for Hibernian and, barring a massive upset, this fixture can only go one way.

The champions-elect have conceded just two goals at home all season and we are predicting a comfortable victory, alongside another clean sheet for Rangers.

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Hibernian