Rangers vs Hibernian prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Rangers are back in action on Wednesday when they welcome Hibernian to the Ibrox Stadium in the Scottish Premiership.

The visitors head into the game without a win in any of their last four games and will be looking to snap this poor run.

Rangers returned to winning ways last Sunday when they claimed a comfortable 5-0 win over Hearts on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winless run, playing out a 2-2 draw with Ross County on January 29 before losing 3-0 against Celtic four days later.

With 59 points from 29 games, Rangers are currently second in the Premiership table, one point behind first-placed Celtic.

Meanwhile, Hibernian failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 1-0 loss against St. Mirren.

They have now lost each of their last four games, losing two and claiming two draws since a 1-0 win over Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

Hibernian are currently sixth on the Scottish Premiership standings after picking up 18 points from 13 games so far.

Rangers vs Hibernian Head-To-Head

With 51 wins from the last 82 meetings between the sides, Rangers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Hibernian have won 17 games in that time, while 14 games have ended all square.

Rangers Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

Hibernian Form Guide: W-D-L-D-L

Rangers vs Hibernian Team News

Rangers

Filip Helander, Nnamdi Ofoborh and Ianis Hagi are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Filip Helander, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Ianis Hagi

Suspended: None

Hibernian

Paul Hanlon, Kyle Magennis, Josh Doig and Joe Newell have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Paul Hanlon, Kyle Magennis, Josh Doig, Joe Newell

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Hibernian Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, Aaron Ramsey; Ryan Kent, Amad Diallo, Alfredo Morelos

Hibernian Predicted XI (3-4-3): Maciej Dabrowski; Rocky Bushiri Kiranga, Ryan Porteous, Lewis Stevenson; Christopher Cadden, Jake Doyle Hayes, Josh Campbell, Demetri Mitchell; Chris Mueller, Kevin Nisbet, Christian Doidge

Rangers vs Hibernian Prediction

Rangers are unbeaten in each of their last 14 league games against Hibernian and, looking at the gulf in class and quality between the teams, we predict this trend will continue.

Rangers are unbeaten at home this season and we predict they will make use of their home advantage and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Hibernian

Edited by Peter P