Rangers vs Lech Poznan prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21 

The Ibrox Stadium will be set alight on Thursday as Rangers play host to Lech Poznan on matchday two of the Europa League.

The hosts sit joint-top of Group D - alongside Benfica - having picked up a 2-0 win away to Standard Liege last week, while Lech Poznan fell to a 4-2 defeat at home to Benfica.

Rangers kept up their impressive form with another victory in the Scottish Premier League on Sunday, while their Polish counterparts needed to come from behind to salvage a point in a 1-1 draw with Cracovia in the Ekstraklasa.

Rangers vs Lech Poznan Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides in European competition.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Lech Poznan form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

Rangers vs Lech Poznan Team News

Rangers

The home side have only Nikolas Katic ruled out with an ACL injury and he is not expected back until late January.

There are no suspension worries for Steven Gerrad.

Injured: Nikola Katic

Suspended: None

Lech Poznan

The visitors also have a relatively fit squad to choose from and Mickey Van der Hart will be the only absentee with a shoulder injury. He is not expected back until early January.

There are no suspension worries for Lech Poznan.

Injured: Mickey Van der Hart

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Lech Poznan Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Connor Godson, James Tavanier; Gen Kamara, Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield; Ryan Kent, lfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

Lech Poznan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Filip Bednarek; Vasyl Kravets, Dorde Crnomarkovic, Lubomir Satka, Alan Czerwinski; Jakub Moder, Karlo Muhar; Filip Marchwinski, Dani Ramirez, Michal Skoras; Nika Kacharava

Rangers vs Lech Poznan Prediction

Rangers have been one of the most in-form teams in all of Europe and Steven Gerrard deserves tremendous praise for his work in Glasgow.

Remarkably, the Gers have won 13 of their 15 matches in all competitions this season, drawing the other two, and they are currently setting the pace in the Scottish Premier League.

Poznan, on the other hand, have been disappointing and currently find themselves in 10th spot in their domestic league. They will have to significantly up their game if they are to earn anything from the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday.

This is, however, a tall order and it is hard to see anything other than a Rangers victory in this game.

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Lech Poznan