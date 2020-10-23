Rangers vs Livingston prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Rangers will welcome Livingston to the Ibrox Stadium on Sunday for a matchday 12 fixture in the Scottish Premier League.

The hosts currently lead the way on the standings, with 29 points picked up from 11 matches, while Livingston sit eighth on the 12-team SPL table.

FIXTURE UPDATE: Three of our upcoming fixtures have been selected for Live TV coverage.



👉 Sun Nov 22 | Rangers v Aberdeen | KO 12 noon

👉 Sun Dec 6 | Ross County v Rangers | KO 12 noon

Sun Dec 13 | Dundee United v Rangers | KO 12 noon

Rangers come into this match on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 victory away to Standard Liege in their Europa League opener, while Livingston fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Kilmarnock last weekend.

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Head-to-Head

This will be the 21st meeting between the two sides and Rangers have the better head-to-head record.

The Gers were victorious on 13 previous occasions, scoring 36 goals and conceding just 10, while the West Lothian side have just two wins. Five previous games ended in a stalemate.

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in August when they played out a goalless draw.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Livingston form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Rangers vs Livingston Team News

Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has a relatively-fit squad to choose from and Nikola Katic (ACL) is the only player injured.

There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Nikolas Katic

Suspension: None

Livingston

The visitors also have only one injury problem, with Alan Lithgow unavailable for Livingston as he recovers from a hip issue. There are no suspension concerns for Gary Holt.

Injuries: Alan Lithgow

Suspension: None

Rangers vs Livingston Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Connor Godson, James Tavanier; Gen Kamara, Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield; Ryan Kent, lfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

Livingston Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robby McCrorie; Julien Serrano, Jon Guthrie, Efe Ambrose, Nicky Devlin; Jason Holt, Marvin Bartley; Alan Forrest, Scott Pittman, Scott Robinson; Scott Tiffoney

Rangers vs Livingston Prediction

Rangers have been in fine form this season and are unbeaten in their first 14 matches across all competitions (12 wins).

This is made all the more impressive when you consider that they have combined domestic action with navigating Europa League qualification, while they also totally outplayed their city rivals Celtic in the Old Firm derby last weekend.

All focus now on Sunday.



Read more from the manager 👇 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 23, 2020

Livingston, for their part, have also impressed and their loss last weekend ended a four-game winning run that saw them climb up the table.

They will, however, have their work cut out against Steven Gerrard's side who have serious ambitions of ending Celtic's nine-year title-winning run.

Prediction: Rangers 4-1 Livingston