Rangers vs Livingston prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Rangers' Scottish Premiership curtain-raiser takes place on Saturday with a game against Livingston.

Steven Gerrard's side will be boosted by the return of the fans. The Gers had to celebrate their 2020-21 title win in the absence of their supporters, and will now hope to start their campaign with a win in front of them.

Rangers won their last game 2-1 against Spanish giants Real Madrid. Fashion Sakala and Cedric Itten scored for Rangers after Rodrygo had opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti's side in the eighth minute.

Meanwhile, Livingston inflicted a 3-1 loss upon Cowdenbeath in the Scottish League Cup on Saturday. They have enjoyed some decent form lately and can pose a strong threat to Rangers.

Rangers vs Livingston Head-to-Head

Rangers and Livingston have clashed against each other on 36 occasions so far. Rangers have won 25 games, while Livingston have prevailed in just three matches. Eight games ended with scores level.

The last meeting between the two Scottish sides ended in a 3-0 away win for the Rangers. James Tavernier, Ryan Kent, and Ianis Hagi each scored a goal for the Gers that day.

Rangers form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Livingston form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Rangers vs Livingston Team News

Rangers

Ryan Jack has been ruled out with a calf injury. Nnamdi Ofoborh is recovering from a heart condition and is expected to return to football-related activities in late October. Kemar Roofe and Glen Kamara are suspended for this game while Brandon Barker remains a doubt for this game.

Injuries: Ryan Jack, Nnamdi Ofoborh

Doubtful: Brandon Barker

Suspension: Kemar Roofe, Glen Kamara

Livingston

Veteran winger Keaghan Jacobs has been sidelined with a foot injury.

Injuries: Keaghan Jacobs

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Rangers vs Livingston Predicted XI

Rangers predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, John Lundstrum, Ianis Hagi; Ryan Kent, Cedric Itten, Fashion Sakala

Livingston predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Barden; Jack Fitzwater, Jackson Longridge, Ayo Obileye, Cristian Montano; Scott Pittman, Sean Kelly, Jason Holt, Craig Sibbald; Andrew Shinnie, Bruce Anderson

Rangers vs Livingston Prediction

Rangers are overwhelming favorites going into this game, considering the quality of their starting XI. The defending champions are a stellar unit, more than capable of repeating their feat from last year, and they will be a more daunting proposition with the fans back in the stadium.

Steven Gerrard's team should have no problem making short work of Livingston on Saturday.

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Livingston

