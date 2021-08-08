Rangers vs Malmo FF prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

Rangers play one of their most important games of the month this weekend as they lock horns with Malmo FF in a UEFA Champions League qualifier on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on the day and have a point to prove in this match.
Malmo FF have been a formidable force in the Allsvenskan and are in contention to win the league title this year. The Swedish giants have been in impressive form and will need to step up this week.
Rangers, on the other hand, suffered a stunning defeat against Dundee United over the weekend and will want to bounce back in this match. The Scottish giants have dominated the league under Steven Gerrard and will want to prove their mettle in the UEFA Champions League.
Rangers vs Malmo FF Head-to-Head
Malmo FF have a good record against Rangers and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. Rangers have never defeated Malmo in an official game and will look to create history this week.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 2-1 victory for Malmo FF. Rangers were not at their best on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this match.
Rangers form guide: L-L-W-W-D
Malmo FF form guide: D-W-D-W-W
Rangers vs Malmo FF Team News
Rangers
Ryan Jack and Nnamdi Ofoborh are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Alfredo Morelos has completed his quarantine and is available for selection.
Injured: Ryan Jack, Nnamdi Ofoborh
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Malmo FF
Ola Toivonen remains the only injury concern for Malmo FF and has been sidelined with a knee problem. Malmo FF are unlikely to make drastic changes to their squad for this game.
Injured: Ola Toivonen
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Rangers vs Malmo FF Predicted XI
Rangers predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Alfredo Morales, John Lundstrum, Ianis Hagi; Ryan Kent, Cedric Itten, Fashion Sakala
Malmo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Johan Dahlin; Jonas Knudsen, Lasse Nielsen, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Eric Larsson; Erdal Rakip, Anders Christiansen; Oscar Lewicki, Soren Rieks, Antonio Colak; Felix Bejimo
Rangers vs Malmo FF Prediction
Rangers have excelled under Steven Gerrard and will want to impose themselves in Europe this season. The Scottish giants have suffered two consecutive defeats over the past week and have plenty of work to do in this fixture.
Malmo FF were impressive in the first leg and will look to make the most of their lead going into this game. The two teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw this week, with Malmo FF securing an aggregate victory.
Prediction: Rangers 1-1 Malmo FF
