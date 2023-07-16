Rangers vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2023

Rangers will entertain Newcastle United at the Ibrox Stadium in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

This match is the testimonial for veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who is set to leave Rangers after his second stint in Glasgow.

The hosts kicked off their pre-season with a goalless draw against Livingston and picked up a 2-0 win over Hallescher FC in Germany on Friday. On-loan striker Abdallah Sima opened the scoring in the first half and captain James Tavernier converted from the penalty spot in the second half.

The visitors got their pre-season underway with an impressive comeback win over fifth-tier side Gateshead. The lowly hosts put in two goals against the Premier League side, who were saved by an inspired second-half display and goals from Elliot Anderson, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Jay Turner-Cooke.

Rangers vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice thus far with both meetings taking place in the semi-finals of the erstwhile Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969. The visitors recorded a 2-0 win on aggregate and went on to lift the trophy later that year.

The hosts signed off for the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership campaign on a five-year unbeaten run but fell just short of lifting the league title as arch-rivals Celtic won it for the second year in a row.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions.

Rangers have suffered just one defeat in their last eight home games in all competitions, with six wins in that period and four clean sheets.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four away games. They have enjoyed a good goalscoring run in these games, scoring 10 goals, though they have conceded six goals in that period as well.

Rangers vs Newcastle United Prediction

The Gers have a few injury concerns for the match as Steven Davis and Connor Goldson remain long-term absentees. There have been a lot of departures and arrivals at the club over the break, so Michael Beale is expected to experiment with his starting XI.

The Magpies will travel to Glasgow without the services of Jacob Murphy, Jamaal Lascelles, Nick Pope, and Joe Willock on account of injuries. Nonetheless, they have looked solid under Edward Howe and should be able to hold their own.

Both teams have an exciting squad and are expected to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Rangers 2-2 Newcastle United

Rangers vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: James Tavernier to score or assist any time - Yes