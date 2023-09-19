Rangers vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2023

Rangers will welcome Real Betis to the Ibrox Stadium in their UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after two losses on Sunday, with a 2-0 away triumph over St. Johnstone. Danilo scored in the 19th minute with captain James Tavernier providing the assist but he was injured in the process and had to be substituted immediately. Rabbi Matondo doubled their lead in the 79th minute.

The visitors have been inconsistent in the early phase of the season and in their first game after the international break, suffered a 5-0 thumping at Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday.

The hosts are back in the competition after one season, having been demoted from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers as they suffered a 7-3 defeat on aggregate to PSV in the playoffs last month. In their previous appearance in the competition in the 2021-22 edition, they finished as the runners-up.

The visitors are in the group stage of the competition for the third season in a row. In their previous two appearances, they were eliminated from the round of 16.

Rangers vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. The hosts and the visitors have squared off against teams from Spain and Scotland respectively.

The hosts have just four wins in their 26 European meetings against Spanish teams. They have suffered 14 defeats while eight games have ended in draws.

Real Betis have met a Scottish team just twice thus far, facing Celtic in the group stage of the Europa League 2021-22 edition. Betis recorded a home win and suffered a defeat in the reverse fixture.

The visitors were unbeaten in the group stage of the Europa League last season, recording five wins.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last six home games in the competition.

Rangers vs Real Betis Prediction

The Gers recorded a win in their first game after the international break and will look to continue that form in this match. They are winless in their last two home games and suffered a 1-0 loss to Celtic in the Premiership in their previous home outing earlier this month.

Michael Beale will be without Danilo, who had to be hospitalized as he suffered from a fracture following a head-on clash with St. Johnstone's Liam Gordon in the league match on Saturday. Apart from the striker, Beale has almost everyone available for selection.

Los Verdiblancos have suffered defeats in their last two La Liga away games, conceding nine goals while scoring just twice. They have scored just five goals in five league outings and will need to work on their attacking output.

Manuel Pellegrini has left William Carvalho and Nabil Fekir out of the squad for the match but midfielder Andrés Guardado is expected to return after missing the defeat against Barcelona.

Both teams have struggled in the final third in their recent games which will be a key factor in this match. Considering their recent struggles, we expect them to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Rangers 1-1 Real Betis

Rangers vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Willian José to score or assist any time - Yes