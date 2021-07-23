Rangers vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

European heavyweights Real Madrid begin their 2021-22 pre-season with a club-friendly against Scottish side Rangers on Sunday night.

Madrid played out a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in a training match last weekend. New boss Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping for a much better result when his men take on the Scottish champions.

Real Madrid came excruciatingly close to clinching the La Liga crown last season but conceded the championship to cross-town rivals Atletico in the end. Los Blancos will be looking to clinch La Liga once again, but it will be difficult to do so in the absence of their former captain Sergio Ramos. The center-back joined French club Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Rangers opened their pre-season with a 1-0 win over Patrick Thistle post which they lost by the same scoreline to Tranmere Rovers in their second match. The Gers then played out a 2-2 draw with Premier League outfit Arsenal.

Rangers vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Rangers and Real Madrid have played two matches against each other. The two meetings came in the European Cup in 1963. The Spanish side ended up winning both those games.

Rangers form guide (Pre-Season): D-L-W

Real Madrid form guide (Pre-Season) : D

Rangers vs Real Madrid Team News

Rangers

Jermain Defoe's participation is in doubt following a knock he received in the game against the Gunners. Alfredo Morales has been given some time off after his participation with Colombia in Copa America.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jermain Defoe

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Alfredo Morales

🎙️ INTERVIEW | John Greig: The Greatest Ever Ranger reflects on his past experience of facing @realmadriden.https://t.co/s4StZUSyYw — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 23, 2021

Real Madrid

Rodrygo and Luka Jovic continue to remain on the treatment table, while full-backs Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy have been ruled out of Sunday's affair.

Karim Benzema tested positive for Covid-19 today, which means he will not be involved in the game against Rangers.

Injured: Rodrygo, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Covid-19: Karim Benzema

Rangers vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Rangers predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogoun, Calvin Bassey; John Lundstrum, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara; Ianis Hagi, Cedric Itten, Kemar Roofe

Real Madrid predicted XI (4-3-3): Andriy Lunin; Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho Fernandez, Jesus Vallejo, Marcelo; Martin Odegaard, Isco, Fede Valverde; Lucas Vasquez, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Jr.

Rangers vs Real Madrid Prediction

Rangers are expected to field a much stronger starting XI than Real Madrid, which gives them the upper hand going into this high-profile friendly.

We predict that Steven Gerrard's side will win by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Real Madrid

