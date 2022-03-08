Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The last 16 of the Europa League kicks off this week and will see Rangers host Red Star Belgrade at the Ibrox on Thursday night.

After going through the group stages rather shakily, Rangers comfortably knocked out Borussia Dortmund in the playoff round. They beat the German outfit 4-2 in the first leg before playing out a 2-2 draw in the return leg on home turf.

Rangers have been knocked out at this stage of the continental showpiece in the last two seasons, losing 4-1 to Bayer Leverkusen in the 2019-20 season and 3-1 to Slavia Praha last season.

The Scottish powerhouse will now be hoping for better luck this time around.

Red Star Belgrade begin their knockout round this week as they secured automatic qualification to the last 16 due to a first-place finish in their group. They suffered just one defeat in the group stages, losing 1-0 to Midtjylland in the fourth round.

The visitors have come further in the Europa League than they have in over two decades and will be looking to extend their run in the competition on Thursday.

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head

Rangers and Red Star Belgrade have been paired three times in European competitions. The hosts have won two of those ties while the visitors have won the other.

Their most recent meeting came back in the 2007-08 Champions League campaign which saw the Scottish giants win the tie 1-0 on aggregate before eventually ending the tournament as runners-up.

Rangers Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-D-D

Red Star Belgrade Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade Team News

Rangers

The hosts will be without Ianis Hagi, Amad Diallo and Steven Davis on Thursday as the trio are all injured. Nnamdi Ofoborh is out with a heart condition while Filip Helander is unregistered for the competition.

Injured: Ianis Hagi, Amad Diallo, Steven Davis

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh, Filip Helander

Suspended: None

Red Star Belgrade

Angers loanee Lois Diony is out with an injury and has been excluded from his side's Europa League squad as a result.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Lois Diony

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Fashion Sakala

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-3-3): Milan Borjan; Milan Rodic, Strahinja Erakovic, Aleksandar Dragovic, Milan Gajic; Guelor Kanga, Mirko Ivanic, Nenad Krsticic; El Fardou Ben, Ohi Omoijuanfo, Aleksandar Katai

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

Both teams are in top form at the moment, with Rangers being unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions, while their visitors have not lost a competitive game of football since November last year.

The two teams are in the thick of a title race in their respective leagues and should play out a draw on Thursday.

Prediction: Rangers 2-2 Red Star Belgrade

