Rangers vs Ross County prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Rangers will host Ross County in their penultimate Scottish Premier League fixture on Wednesday after booking their place in the finals of the Europa League.

Rangers come into this game on the back of a win in their Europa League semi-final encounter against RB Leipzig. They followed that up with a 2-0 win over Dundee United on Sunday. Even if the club manage to win their remaining two games, they will still finish second behind Celtic.

The visitors will come into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Motherwell.

Rangers vs Ross County Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other on 15 occasions across competitions, with the Ibrox-based outfit registering 11 wins to their name. Ross County are yet to win a game at Ibrox.

The recent record also favors the hosts who are unbeaten in the second phase of the Premiership.

Rangers Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Ross County Form Guide: L-D-L-W-W

Rangers vs Ross County Team News

Rangers

Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack both picked up injuries against RB Leipzig on Thursday and are doubts for this one alongside Kemar Roofer. Filip Helander, Alfredo Morelos, Nnamdi Ofoborh and Ianis Hagi are all injured and will miss the game.

Injured: Filip Helander, Alfredo Morelos, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Ianis Hagi

Doubtful: Kemar Roofe, Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack

Suspended: None

Ross County

Defender Jack Baldwin will miss the game following a knee injury.

Injured: Jack Baldwin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Ross County Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Glen Kamara, Aaron Ramsey; Scott Arfield, Fashion Sakala, Ryan Kent

Ross County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ross Laidlaw (GK); Jake Vokins, Alex Iacovitti, Aaron White, Connor Randall; Jordan Tillson, Ross Callachan; Regan Charles-Cook, Harry Paton, Blair Spittal; Jordan White

Rangers vs Ross County Prediction

Rangers walk into this game as overwhelming favorites to win the tie, with the visitors never having won a game at Ibrox. However, Rangers still cannot win the Premiership even if Celtic were to lose their final two games, courtesy of their inferior goal difference.

The visitors have secured a mid-table finish and will have little to play for in the remaining two games.

A victory for Rangers is on the cards.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Ross County

