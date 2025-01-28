Rangers vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2025

Rangers will face Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox on Thursday in the final round of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League's league phase. The home side have performed fairly well on the continental stage and will head into the final day with a slim chance of finishing in the top eight.

They locked horns with a floundering Manchester United side last time out in the Europa League and had looked set to be headed toward a 1-1 draw following a late goal from Cyriel Dessers before the Premier League side reclaimed their lead at the death.

The Scottish giants sit 13th in the league table with 11 points and could potentially secure automatic qualification for the knockout stages with a win on Thursday, but would require multiple results elsewhere to go in their favor.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are level on points with their midweek opponents, although they sit two places behind in the table due to an inferior goal difference. They picked up a 2-1 comeback victory over Sporting Braga in their last match, with Franjo Ivanovic scoring a second-half brace to seal the points for Les Unionistes in a tense clash at home.

The visitors will head to Scotland this week knowing a point should be enough to confirm their spot in the qualification playoffs.

Rangers vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Rangers and USG.

The two clubs faced off for the first time in a UEFA Champions League qualifying clash back in the 2022-23 campaign, with the Gers winning the two-legged tie 3-2 on aggregate.

The hosts have been dominant against Belgian opposition in European competitions, winning nine of their 12 contests against Pro League sides.

The visitors have had four competitive meetings against Scottish sides winning just one of those games and losing the other three.

Rangers vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Rangers have won four of their last five matches and have lost just one of their last nine. They are undefeated at the Ibrox since early October and will fancy their chances of a win on Thursday.

USG have won their last four games on the bounce and will head into the midweek clash on a high. They have, however, had mixed results on the road of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Rangers vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

