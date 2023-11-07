Rangers vs Sparta Praha Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

Rangers will host Sparta Praha at Ibrox on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League group stage campaign.

The home side began their continental campaign on a positive note, beating Real Betis 1-0 but have failed to impress in the competition thereafter. They were beaten 2-1 on the road by Aris Limassol on matchday two before playing out a goalless draw against Železná Sparta last time out.

Rangers sit third in the group table with four points from an obtainable nine. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways on the continental stage this week.

Like their opponents, Sparta Praha have had mixed results in the continental showpiece so far, beating Aris 3-2 in their group opener before losing 2-1 to Real Betis in their next match. They were held to a draw on home turf by the Scottish powerhouse last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to convert their chances.

The visitors sit a place above their midweek opponents in the table, although they are level on points. They can leapfrog group leaders Betis with a win on Thursday and will be looking to do just that.

Rangers vs Sparta Praha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Rangers and Sparta. Both sides have won two games apiece while their other meeting ended in a draw.

The home side have had seven meetings against Czech opposition in European competitions. They have won two of those games, drawn twice, and lost three times.

The visitors have played 12 competitive meetings against Scottish opposition. They have won eight of those games, drawn once, and lost the other three.

Rangers are the lowest-scoring side in Group C so far with a goal tally of two.

Rangers vs Sparta Praha Prediction

Rangers are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions. They have won five of their last six games at Ibrox and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Sparta are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last six games. They have, however, had mixed results on the road in recent weeks and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Sparta Praha

Rangers vs Sparta Praha Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Sparta's last six away matchups)