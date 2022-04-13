Rangers vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Rangers welcome Sporting Braga to the Ibrox Stadium in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday.

The Portuguese outfit snatched a slender 1-0 victory in last week’s reverse leg and will be seeking to pick up where they dropped off.

Rangers found their feet last Sunday as they cruised to an emphatic 4-0 victory over St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

Prior to that, they were on a run of two consecutive defeats, including a 1-0 loss against Sporting Braga in the first leg last week.

Rangers are currently second in the Scottish Premiership, after picking up 76 points from 33 games.

Meanwhile, Sporting Braga maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a slender 1-0 win at Vizela in the Primeira Liga last time out.

Os Arcebispos have now won each of their last four outings across all competitions, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

Braga, who are fourth in the Primeira Liga table, head into Thursday’s game unbeaten in five consecutive away games and will look to keep this fine run alive and kicking.

Rangers vs Sporting Braga Head-To-Head

Rangers head into Thursday’s game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming two wins from the previous three encounters between the sides. Sporting Braga have picked up one win in that time.

Rangers Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Sporting Braga Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Rangers vs Sporting Braga Team News

Rangers

The Scottish side will take to the pitch without the services of Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi and Nnamdi Ofoborh, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi, Nnamdi Ofoborh

Suspended: None

Sporting Braga

Meanwhile, Braga will have to make do with the absence of Roger Fernandes and Nuno Sequeira, who have both been sidelined through muscle problems.

Injured: Roger Fernandes, Nuno Sequeira

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Sporting Braga Predicted XI

Rangers (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey; Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram; Scott Arfield, Fashion Sakala, Ryan Kent

Sporting Braga (3-4-3): Matheus Lima; Fabiano, Vítor Tormena, David Carmo; Yan Couto, Ali Elmusrati, Ricardo Horta, Martins Gomes; Iuri Medeiros, Abel Ruiz, André Horta

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Rangers vs Sporting Braga Prediction

On the back of last week’s first-leg victory, Braga will head into Thursday’s game in sky-high confidence. Braga face an inconsistent Rangers side who have lost three of their last five games and we predict the Portuguese side will pick up where they left off and claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Rangers 0-1 Sporting Braga

Edited by Peter P