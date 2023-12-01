Rangers vs St. Mirren Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Rangers will host St. Mirren at Ibrox on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side have had a largely solid league campaign and remain in the title race with rivals Rangers. They played out a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen in their last league match before recording the same scoreline against Aris Limassol in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Rangers sit second in the league table with 28 points from 13 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

St. Mirren, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong start to their season but seem to have lost their way of late although they remain in contention for the Championship round. They were beaten 1-0 by Ross County in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a goalless draw before their opponents scored a late winner from a corner kick.

The visitors sit a place and six points behind their weekend opponents in the Premiership standings and will be looking to reduce that gap on Sunday.

Rangers vs St. Mirren Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 270 meetings between Rangers and St. Mirren. The hosts have won 186 of those games while the visitors have won 33 times. There have been 51 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 10.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 31 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2010.

Rangers have the best defensive record in the league this season with a goal concession tally of seven.

Only two of St. Mirren's six league wins this season have come on the road.

Rangers vs St. Mirren Prediction

Rangers are on a run of back-to-back draws and are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions. They have won three of their last four home games and are overwhelming favorites for Sunday's clash.

St. Mirren, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last five. They have lost their last three away matches and could see that streak continue this weekend.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 St. Mirren

Rangers vs St. Mirren Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)