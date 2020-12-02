Rangers vs Standard Liege prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Rangers welcome Standard Liege to Ibrox for a Europa League matchday five clash, as Steven Gerrard's side look to secure qualification from Group D.

A draw will be enough to secure Rangers' safe passage through to the next round. Gerrard may believe that his side should already have booked their spot in the round of 32.

In their last two games against Benfica, Rangers inexplicably let two-goal leads slip late in the game, which is in contrast to their excellent defensive record all season.

Rangers beat Falkirk 4-0 on Sunday in the Scottish League Cup, as Gerrard tested out the depth of his squad against lower-division opposition.

For Standard Liege, anything other than a win in this game will knock them out of contention to qualify for the round of 32.

They didn't have the best of games over the weekend, as they only managed a 0-0 result in the Belgian Pro League against their fierce rivals Anderlecht.

Rangers vs Standard Liege head-to-head

Rangers won the reverse fixture 2-0 in Liege, with a sensational goal from the halfway line from Kemar Roofe securing the win in Belgium in October.

Rangers form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Standard Liege form guide: D-W-D-D-L

Rangers vs Benfica team news

Gerrard has a bit of juggling to do with his squad for this game, with a few players ruled out or doubtful ahead of this game. Nikola Katic is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury.

Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack missed the last two games with knocks, and are doubtful for this encounter. Centre-back Filip Helander has tested positive for COVID-19, and is only expected back for next week's last group game against Lech Poznan.

Injured: Nikola Katic

Doubtful: Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Filip Helander

There are no known injury concerns for Standard Liege coach Philippe Montaniere ahead of the match. However, striker Obbi Oulare was sent off in the last match against Lech Poznan, and is suspended for this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: Obbi Oulare

Rangers vs Standard Liege Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

Standard Liege Predicted XI (5-3-2): Arnaud Bodart; Collins Fai, Noe Dussenne, Merveille Bokadi, Zinho Vanheusden, Nicolas Gavory; Nicholas Raskin, Gojko Cimirot, Samuel Bastian; Maxime Lestienne, William Balikwisha

Rangers vs Standard Liege Prediction

The Scottish league leaders go into this game as clear favorites, especially given what happened in the reverse fixture in Belgium. We are predicting a comfortable Rangers win, which will help the Scottish side to qualify for the round of 32.

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Standard Liege