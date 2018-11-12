Ranked: 4 new Premier League managers and their season so far

Shubham Dupare

Four Premier League clubs had announced managerial changes at the beginning of the season

It is said that 'Change is the only constant thing in this world', well in the Premier League this saying is perfectly apt to describe the state of managers at the helm of various clubs.

Just last season, there were a record 15 managerial changes in the Premier League.

At the beginning of this season, four PL clubs underwent a regime change. With Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham and Everton all announcing new head coaches before the league fixtures began.

So, with more than a quarter of a season already past us, the one question that we find ourselves asking is - how effective have the change of personnel at these clubs really been?

Another question one might ask is - has Unai Emery lived up to the high standards set by Wenger at the Emirates stadium? One might wonder, was replacing a fairly successful Antonio Conte by his compatriot Maurizio Sarri the right call? And have the managerial changes had the desired impact at the Goodison Park and London Stadium?

Answers to all these questions can only be found out by analyzing the performance of the teams on the pitch. So, without further ado, let us take a look at the stats and scores to find out how the new managers have fared so far in the Premier League.

#4 Manuel Pellegrini - West Ham United

Pellegrini has managed to keep West Ham out of the relegation zone

Starting off with the worst performing manager in our list, we have West Ham's Manuel Pellegrini occupying the fourth spot.

The former Premier League-winning manager right away made some big signings, bringing in players such as Felipe Anderson, Issa Diop, Andriy Yarmalenko and Lukasz Fabianski to strengthen his playing XI.

Coming to his league record, after playing 12 matches his team has managed only 12 points, losing 6 games, winning 3 and drawing the remaining three. Currently, they occupy the 13th spot in the league standings.

The Hammers kicked off the season with 4 consecutive losses, making it their worst start to a season since 2011.

But, the proven manager has finally started to get his team to play together, with new signings Anderson, Diop and Balbuena all stepping up.

His over-reliance on Marko Arnautovic for attacking threat could prove costly in the long run and with his side only managing 14 goals so far, he needs to work on his attacking and build-up play.

Final Verdict: Although Pellegrini's team beat Manchester United and climbed out of the relegation zone, the team under him still lacks the edge and so his season so far has been anything but disappointing.

