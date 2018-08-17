Ranking the 10 best Atletico Madrid strikers from the 21st century

Costa and Griezmann currently lead the Atletico Madrid attack

For a football fan, there are three things that are certain in life - death, taxes and a world-class striker at Atletico Madrid. The Spanish club has an amazing scouting network and that’s what has helped them replace a plethora of outgoing superstars over the years.

Their current strikers include Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa which itself is a testament to the quality of strikers they’ve had over the years.

Some of the notable strikers to have played for Atletico in the 21st century have gone on to play for the likes of Juventus, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

It was a strenuous task to rank the top 10 strikers to have played for Atletico Madrid in the 21st century, but after careful deliberation, we’ve managed to do so.

#10. Kevin Gameiro

Gameiro was at Atletico Madrid for two seasons

Kevin Gameiro started his La Liga career with Sevilla after joining them in 2013 from PSG. The French striker spent three seasons with Sevilla scoring 39 goals in 92 games while also winning a hat-trick of Europa League titles.

He joined Atletico in 2016 for a reported €32 million rising to €40 million with add-ons. At the Madrid club, he was not able to hold down a regular starting role but still managed to score 19 goals in 56 games in his two seasons at the club.

On 18 February 2017, he scored the fastest La Liga hat-trick in over 22 years coming on a substitute against Sporting de Gijón in an eventual 4-1 victory.

This summer, Gameiro joined La Liga side Valencia for €16 million. With Atletico, he won the Europa League in 2018 and it was the fourth Europa League title of his career.

