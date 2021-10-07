Ranking the 10 best free transfers in Premier League history

What's better than getting a brilliant player for cheap? Getting a brilliant player for free!

Free transfers might be the best route for small teams to get new players. But ever so often, world-class clubs go after a very good player without having to deal with transfer fees or club-to-club negotiations.

The recently concluded transfer window saw quite a few massive free transfers take place, especially for Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisians brought in Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Georgiono Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma into the club without transfer fees.

Throughout Premier League history, many players have joined clubs on free transfers. Among these players, there have been a few who really stood out for their clubs and became the best bargain signings ever. These individuals helped their respective teams to silverware, garnered the praise of the supporters, and cemented their names in the clubs' history books.

Let's take a look at 10 of such players who, with their impressive performances, have shown that a large transfer fee isn't always the route to go:

#10 Gary McAllister | Liverpool

Former Liverpool player Gary McAllister.

Gary McAllister was already 35 years old when Coventry City released him in 2000. He signed for Liverpool and quickly became an inspirational free signing, helping the Reds to five major trophies in a short two-year stint at the club.

At the age of 36, McAllister notably scored one goal and assisted three in Liverpool's title-winning UEFA Cup run.

While the Leeds United legend spent only two years at the club, scoring just nine goals in 87 games, McAllister's impact always came at the right time. Goals against Manchester United and Birmingham City gave Liverpool a Charity Shield win and a League Cup respectively.

The then Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier called McAllister his most inspirational signing, and Liverpool fans couldn't agree more.

#9 Mathieu Flamini | Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini.

Mathieu Flamini began his career at Marseille but quickly jumped on a professional contract with Arsenal. After four years at Highbury, he saw his contract expire and left for Milan where he enjoyed some success, winning the Serie A once.

Following a five-year sting with Milan, Flamini was up for a new challenge, having let his contract expire again. It was his notable set of consistent performances during his second spell at Arsenal that really gave the star legendary status with the Gooners.

Spending just three seasons with the club the second time around, Flamini brought his high work-rate and tenacity to the fore. He drove Arsenal ahead with some top-quality defensive displays. The defensive midfielder's work contributed towards reviving the team, and Arsenal picked up two back-to-back FA Cups, as well as a Community Shield win.

