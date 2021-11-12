Ranking the 10 greatest Adidas - sponsored footballers of all time 

Adidas is one of the premier sports brands in football, endorsed by some of the greatest footballers in the world. Since its inception in 1924, Adidas' stature in the world of sports has only grown to make it one of the largest suppliers of sports equipment.

Adidas, the German brand, has always been present in the history of football. They have manufactured and designed memorable kits, balls and boots for footballers and teams in big tournaments. Adidas' continues to face tough competition from Nike and Puma for its stronghold in the football industry.

Over the years, some of the greatest footballers have graced the field while being sponsored by Adidas. Currently, the likes of Paul Pogba, Toni Kroos, Leo Messi and Mo Salah are some of the names who are well-known Adidas users.

On that note, let us take a look at

10 greatest Adidas sponsored footballers of all time

#10 Phillip Lahm

Philipp Lahm is arguably the greatest right-back of the modern era. In addition to being an excellent right-back, the diminutive German was also comfortable playing in multiple positions such as defensive midfield. He was tactically intelligent and technically proficient, which helped him cement his legacy as one of the greats of the game.

Lahm was also a powerful captain, leading his club and country to immense success. Both Germany and Bayern Munich have attained unparalleled heights during his tenure. This includes a treble with Bayern Munich and the World Cup with Germany. Adidas Predator Mania has been Lahm's choice of boot over the years.

#9 Steven Gerrard

With 186 goals and 150 assists in over 700 appearances, Steven Gerrard has forever written his name into Liverpool folklore. During his 17-year tenure with Liverpool, Gerrard won two FA Cups, three League Cups and one Champions League title, among other accolades.

Gerrard was known for pulling the strings from midfield, often creating chances and scoring goals for his team. The Englishman holds a unique record. He is the only footballer to score in the finals of the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Gerrard has been fond of Adidas' Predator series, wearing a variety of Predator boots over the years.

#8 Frank Lampard

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the Premier League, Frank Lampard has etched his name in the history books. Operating from the centre-midfielder, the Englishman was known for his ability to dictate the tempo of the match.

In addition to his prowess in midfield, Lampard was also an excellent goalscorer. The Englishman racked up 177 goals and 117 assists in 611 appearances. He is the record goalscorer from midfield in the Premier League (261). With a penchant for scoring goals, Lampard was a threat to be reckoned with for the opposition.

