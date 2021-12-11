Ranking the 10 greatest big-game football players of all time

There are many world-class stars who can't seem to play consistently in big games. They're brilliant players with the world at their feet, but when it all comes to pivotal moments that could change everything, they fail to turn up.

Perhaps the pressure from fans is quite massive, or maybe they can't seem to shut down their nerves. Whatever the issue, these players have gained a strong reputation for bottling up games.

One such example on the international stage is Gonzalo Higuain. In three finals for Argentina (one World Cup and two Copa Americas), the star lost all three. He has pulled off some rather glaring misses in the three finals, including a penalty kick in a shootout as well. It's oddly fitting that Argentina have now won a major trophy, having booted the MLS star out of the squad.

On the other side of the spectrum are big-game players; world-class stars who can be relied upon to win the biggest games at crucial moments. They feel no overwhelming pressure from the magnitude of the event, as they're calm and collected throughout.

Whether it's in the final moments of a game or the very first minute, these stars only need an opportunity to make it count. They also show up consistently to cement their pedigree as big-game players.

On that note, here's a look at ten of the greatest big-game players the game has ever seen:

#10 Thierry Henry | Arsenal

While Thierry Henry played for Monaco, Barcelona and Juventus, he is arguably best remembered for his exploits with Arsenal.

Henry dedicated eight years to The Gunners, guiding them to two Premier League titles and three FA Cups. Besides scoring 175 goals in 258 league games, the star managed a surprising 74 assists.

He was the top scorer in the Premier League for three years before he moved to Barcelona

He was the top scorer in the Premier League for three years before he moved to Barcelona, where he won the UEFA Champions League. The star never held back on the international front either, winning the 1998 World Cup, Euro 2000 and FIFA Confederations Cup in 2003.

#9 Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona - La Liga

Sergio Ramos may currently ply his trade alongside his former rival Lionel Messi at PSG. But the explosive centre-back's work at Real Madrid was more than just defence.

The star, unflustered by the occasion, often went the extra length in the most important games to score for Los Galacticos. Ramos notably scored two goals in Champions League finals.

Ramos notably scored two goals in Champions League finals.

His ruthlessness in defence translated heavily to his international career with Spain as well. La Roja's final games (Euro 2008, Euro 2012, FIFA World Cup 2010) saw the team register clean sheets, thanks to Sergio Ramos' presence in the first third. The Spaniard won over 20 trophies with Real Madrid across his 16-year stint at the club.

